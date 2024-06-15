14U: Illinois Freestyles to a fifth-place finish at the National Duals

OAKS, PENNSYLVANIA • After a strong Greco showing that ended in a runner-up finish, Illinois’ future stepped into the Freestyle Preliminary Pool C with some confidence, and it showed. With three straight wins and a pool championship under their belts, they walked into the “Gold and Silver” championship pool for the second time in two days with high hopes; however, unlike their Greco performance, Team Illinois would face some hardships. Still, they would show resolve and rebound with a fifth-place finish and a great overall showing.

In their opening round of the “Gold and Silver” championship pool, Illinois would lose a very tight 40-38 dual to their neighbors to the north. The difference, however, in that Wisconsin dual was how