15U: Banas doubles up after claiming Pan-Am Freestyle gold

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR • Tommy Banas was coming off a Pan-American gold in Greco before he took to the Freestyle bracket at 57kg. And even though would be in the preliminary round mix of wrestlers with an opening round match, he would once again prove that no matter where he was positioned, he was the best 57kg 15U wrestler in all the Americas.

Opening his day against Gerald Flores-Campbell from Panama, Banas would begin his Freestyle bracket in the same way he ended his Greco bracket—with sheer dominance. Banas would dispose of Flores-Campbell in 1:25 with a 10-0 technical superiority and now move into the quarterfinals. There, he would only take 00:25 to take apart Angel Valdez-Palma of Guatemala by way of his second