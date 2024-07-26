16U: Enos highlights Team Illinois’ five All-Americans in Fargo

FARGO, ND • Lily Enos has been wrestling at a high-level all year, but despite her dedication and training and efforts, she has found herself coming up short of her goals. During the high school season, she placed third at the state championships, and this past spring at the World Team Trials, she placed second. However, inside of the Fargodome, at the largest women’s tournament in the world, Enos’ fortitude and fight was rewarded as the unseeded Batavia native was crowned with a Fargo national championship.

“My training has been non-stop,” Enos explained about her unwillingness to slow down. “I haven’t really been home. I’ve been going to a lot of camps and when I’m not at camps, I’m training at Izzy Style with my coach. It’s a competitive room, and intense room. It’s all paid off.”