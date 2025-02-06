SYCAMORE • This past weekend in Sycamore the final qualifications for Team Illinois were wrestled out and earned across both disciplines in the 16U and Junior Divisions. Now, there are a number of wrestlers who competed in several, if not all, possible qualifiers. In that, they have not only done right by themselves and their own development, but they have, if qualified through a regional, opened up additional Team IL/USAW National Team allocations for others.
16U: Second Chance closes out Team Illinois qualifiers
Yes, there's more to read!
Illinois Matmen PRO
Enjoy a more cost effective Illinois Wrestling plan
$9.99/month or $99.99/year
- Illinois Matmen content
- Rankings, articles, analysis
- Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
- With a Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
- Support local. Our Mission, for the past 15+ years, is to provide the most and best Illinois wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.