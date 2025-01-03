1A Dual Team Finals are set

BLOOMINGTON • It all now comes down to one dual. One dual starting at 150 pounds for everything these teams have worked for all season leading up to this point. For Coal City, this journey may just be one about a road to redemption. For Vandalia, these finals may simply be about finishing this incredible season with one more amazing memory.

Coal City

53-22 • defeated Stanford (Olympia)

35-27 • defeated Marian Central Catholic

Friday evening, the Coalers won ten matches, nine of them by way of bonus points. Unfortunately for Olympia, Coal City was just a better team; however, by Coal City’s demeanor, there would be no way of knowing that they were dominating their Dual Team State quarterfinal matchup and leading into a matchup with Marian Central Catholic, the team that defeated them last year in the state championship dual.