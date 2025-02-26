1A’s Individual State Championship results by the numbers

CHAMPAIGN • Once the medals were distributed and the bracket boards were handed over, the excitement of the after match began with celebrations in photography and interviews and the congratulatory hugs from coaches and teammates and families and programs immediately followed. Additionally, there were the social media posts sharing images of a truly wonderful weekend, even though everyone’s moments were different, but everyone, in some capacity, shared the same environment with only emotions and perspective having different angles.

Now that all is completed, the numbers, of course, become calculated, and a variety of information can now be compared and contested and measured and discussed.

Following this year’s Individual State Championships, Rob Sherrill gathered a great deal of this information and tallied it all up and broke it all down again.