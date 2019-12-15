We are now accepting nominations for this week’s GO EARN IT High School Wrestler of the Week!
You can nominate a wrestler in 4 ways.
- On Illinois Matmen: Post a reply to this article / forum thread using your Illinois Matmen screen name.
- On Facebook: Post a reply to our Facebook post requesting nominations.
- On Twitter: Reply to our tweet requesting nominations or send us a DM.
- Via Email: Contact us by email with your nominations.
ALL NOMINATIONS SHOULD INCLUDE THE WRESTLER’S NAME, SCHOOL, AND WHAT THEY DID THIS WEEK TO EARN YOUR NOMINATION (LIST NOTABLE WINS, TOURNAMENT TITLES, ETC).
Nominations will close Sunday at 5pm central time. The Illinois Matmen staff will then choose what we feel are the strongest nominations. The top nominations will then be placed in a poll on the Illinois Matmen home page for everyone to vote. The poll will close Tuesday morning at 8am at which time the winner will be announced.
The GO EARN IT Wrestler of the Week will have a feature story written about them on Illinois Matmen.
Thanks for participating and if you want to win this award, GO EARN IT!
- Nick Renteria sophomore from iccp beating 3x finalist and state champ Paul Keane from PeotoneNick Renteria knocking off state champ pauley Keene and winning outstanding wrestler at the Plano tournamentJosh Crandall Wolves 3-0 at Prospect, weighs 184 won 220 bracket with 3 falls.
Will Baysinger Prospect 3-0, beat Farmer #1 is 3A in final, and Riley Libertyville in semi via pin.Nico Bolivar beating #2 in the country Jesse Mendez 6-3I nominate Dominic Iannantone 113 of Sandburg. He went 3-0 at the Lemont Quad. 2 of his victories were against #6 and #8 in the state. The other victory was over Tyler Bentley of Lemont, a wrestler who I believe should be ranked. In every match, Dominic fought hard for the full the 6 minutes. In a quad with so many talented wrestlers, his 3 matches are the ones that were the most exciting of the day.