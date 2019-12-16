VOTE NOW for the GO EARN IT High School Wrestler of the Week! The poll closes on Tuesday evening at 8pm central time.

Will Baysinger, Fr, Prospect, 106 – Won Prospect Tournament beating HM Caelan Riley of Libertyville by fall in the semis and #1 Charlie Farmer of Moline 2-1 in the final.

Nico Bolivar, Sr, OPRF, 132 – Beat Intermat #5 in the country Jesse Mendez of Crown Point 6-3.

Fidel Mayora, Jr, Montini, 145 – Took 3rd at the prestigious Ironman tournament, matching Sotelo as the highest placing wrestler from Illinois. Had 4 pins and only loss was against #1 wrestler in country Victor Voinovich of Brecksville 2-1 in UTB.

Joey Mrazek, Sr, Lake Zurich, 182 – Won the 182 pound bracket at Buffalo Grove beating #2 Justin Brown of Grant 6-4 in the final.

Nicholas Renteria, So, Elmhurst IC Catholic, 126 – Won the Plano Tournament and was voted OW. Defeated #6 Cale Horsch of GCMSF 10-6 in the semis and #2 Pauly Keane of Peotone 10-9 in the finals.

Diego Sotelo, Jr, Marmion Academy, 113 – Took 3rd at the prestigious Ironman tournament, matching Mayora as the highest placing wrestler from Illinois. His only loss was to nationally ranked Brett Ungar of Notre Dame in the semifinals in sudden victory.

Andrew Wenzel, Jr, Dakota, 170 – Wrestled up a weight class and defeated the #2 and #4 ranked Iowa 182-pound Class 3A wrestlers at the Western Dubuque Bobcat Team Duals. He defeated Jake Hosch of Western Dubuque by Dec 5-1 and Justin Brindley of Southeast Polk by Fall 0:54.

