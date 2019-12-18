By SIUE Athletics

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Justin Ruffin and Colton McKiernan highlighted SIUE wrestling Wednesday in a 33-9 loss to Mid-American Conference rival Old Dominion in First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center.

Ruffin, ranked in the top 20 nationally, defeated No. 4-ranked Larry Early 3-1 in the second overtime period. After the two wrestlers exchanged escapes, Ruffin put Early on his back in the final seconds of overtime to clinch the victory. Early was the top-ranked 157-pounder in the MAC.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be a high scoring match,” said Ruffin. “I knew in my game plan that I had to slow him down. He’s a long, lankier guy so I had to pick and choose my moments.”

SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates said he wasn’t surprised by Ruffin’s overtime win.

“I have a lot of confidence in Justin’s offense,” said Spates.

McKiernan captured the lone fall of the night for the Cougars, pinning Old Dominion’s William Hillard with 12 seconds left in the first period. Hillard is currently ranked 29th by Trackwrestling.

“Any time when he’s on top, he’s tough as well,” said Spates. “Coming out with six team points is huge.”

SIUE continues this homestand Thursday with a 6 p.m. matchup against Purdue.

Old Dominion 33 SIUE 9

141 – Sa`Derian Perry (Old Dominion) over Saul Ervin (SIUE) (Dec 8-3)

149 – Kenan Carter (Old Dominion) over Max Kristoff (SIUE) (Fall 3:27)

157 – Justin Ruffin (SIUE) over Larry Early (Old Dominion) (TB-1 3-1)

165 – Shane Jones (Old Dominion) over Chase Diehl (SIUE) (TF 16-1 7:00)

174 – Kellen Ekern (Old Dominion) over Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) (Dec 8-5)

184 – Antonio Agee (Old Dominion) over Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) (Dec 8-6)

197 – Timothy Young (Old Dominion) over Aric Bohn (SIUE) (MD 12-3)

285 – Colton McKiernan (SIUE) over William Hilliard (Old Dominion) (Fall 2:48)

125 – Kilian Cardinale (Old Dominion) over Gage Datlovsky (SIUE) (TF 24-9 7:00)

133 – Steven Simpson (Old Dominion) over Jacob Blaha (SIUE) (MD 11-0)

Records: SIUE 1-3 (0-1 MAC), ODU 1-1 (1-0 MAC)