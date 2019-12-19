By SIUE Athletics

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Chase Diehl and Ryan Yarnell picked up wins Thursday in SIUE’s final dual meet of 2019, a 35-9 loss to Big Ten power and No. 11-ranked Purdue.

Diehl, a true freshman, defeated Purdue’s Elijah Davis 2-1 ar 165 pounds. The difference was a locked hands called on Davis when he was trying to keep Diehl from escaping.

“My coaches went over about how I should get ore on my offense, take more shots and be more aggressive,” said Diehl. “Even though I didn’t score a takedown, I was happy to get the win.”

“He fought hard through situations, and that’s what helps you get wins against teams like this,” said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates.

Ryan Yarnell also earned a win, accepting an injury default after taking the lead against Max Lyon at 184 pounds.

SIUE, 1-4, is now idle until Dec 29-30 for the Midlands Invitational.

Purdue 35 SIUE 9

125: Devin Schroder (Purdue) over Gage Datlovsky (SIUE) (Fall 1:45)

133: Travis Ford-Melton (Purdue) over Jacob Blaha (SIUE) (Fall 0:12)

141: Parker Filius (Purdue) over Saul Ervin (SIUE) (Dec 7-1)

149: Griffin Parriott (Purdue) over Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) (TB-1 11-10)

157: Kendall Coleman (Purdue) over Justin Ruffin (SIUE) (MD 14-2)

165: Chase Diehl (SIUE) over Elijah Davis (Purdue) (Dec 2-1)

174: Dylan Lydy (Purdue) over Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) (MD 12-4)

184: Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) over Max Lyon (Purdue) (Inj. 3:00)

197: Christian Brunner (Purdue) over Jake McKiernan (SIUE) (Fall 1:57)

285: Thomas Penola (Purdue) over Colton McKiernan (SIUE) (Dec 7-3)

Records: SIUE 1-4, Purdue 7-1