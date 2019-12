The match-ups are set for Sunday’s semifinal round at the 32nd Annual Al Dvorak Invitational hosted by Harlem High School, considered by many as one of the state’s toughest in-season tournaments.

Semifinal Match-Ups

106

Charlie Farmer (MOLINE) 19-1 vs Caelan Riley (LIBERTYVILLE) 14-2

Joe Fernau (Lombard (MONTINI)) 10-2 vs Saul Trejo jr. (Elmhurst (IC CATHOLIC)) 10-1

113

Christian Olsen (Crystal Lake (SOUTH)) 8-1 vs Markel Baker (FREEPORT (HS)) 14-0

Sergio Lemley (Chicago (MT. CARMEL)) 14-2 vs Nick Gonzalez (Lombard (MONTINI)) 13-5

120

Colton Drousias (Chicago (MT. CARMEL)) 12-3 vs Nain Vasquez (Lombard (MONTINI)) 13-2

Kaleb Thompson (LOCKPORT (Twp)) 10-0 vs Austin Spacht (Bradley (B-BOURBANNAIS)) 11-1

126

Dylan Ragusin (Lombard (MONTINI)) 14-2 vs Sam Spencer (HUNTLEY) 10-0

Alex Lalezas (Chicago (MT. CARMEL)) 11-3 vs Conor Goucher (ORTING (WA)) 7-0

132

Tommy Curran (DEKALB) 14-1 vs Logan Balosky (Wheaton (NORTH)) 6-3

Ethan Stiles (Lombard (MONTINI)) 5-2 vs Noah Mis (Chicago (MT. CARMEL)) 14-3

138

Jake Niffenegger (Cincinnati (LASALLE)) 6-1 vs Jeremy Jakowitsch (HUNTLEY) 12-1

Jake Harrier (Algonquin (JACOBS)) 15-0 vs Danny Pucino (LIBERTYVILLE) 14-1

145

Cameron Hargrove (BOLINGBROOK) 17-2 vs Connor Gaynor (Chicago (MT. CARMEL)) 10-2

Zach Kolb (Plainfield (SOUTH) ) 16-3 vs Fidel Mayora (Lombard (MONTINI)) 14-1

152

Joe Roberts (Lombard (MONTINI)) 13-2 vs Will Zupanci (EDWARDVILLE (HS)) 16-2

Damien Lopez (DEKALB) 14-1 vs James Pierandozzi (Plainfield (SOUTH) ) 10-0

160

Luke Odom (EDWARDVILLE (HS)) 20-0 vs Brayden Thompson (Lombard (MONTINI)) 13-2

Bradley Gillum (DEKALB) 13-1 vs Ashton Breen (Chicago (MT. CARMEL)) 10-3

170

Andrew Wenzel (DAKOTA) 15-0 vs Keondre Jackson (FREEPORT (HS)) 9-1

Brandon Gamagami (LOCKPORT (Twp)) 16-3 vs David Ferrante (HUNTLEY) 13-0

182

Trevor Swier (Lombard (MONTINI)) 12-2 vs Joaquin Miranda (HUNTLEY) 9-1

Dillon Walker (Cincinnati (LASALLE)) 5-2 vs Alonzo Smiley (Carol Stream (GLENBARD NORTH)) 18-1

195

Nick Stemmet (YORKVILLE ) 17-0 vs Andrew Blackburn-forst (LOCKPORT (Twp)) 15-2

Ghee Rachal (Chicago (MARIST)) 18-1 vs Josh Labarbera (Lombard (MONTINI)) 13-3

220

Ben Stemmet (YORKVILLE ) 17-0 vs Ryan Golnick (Algonquin (JACOBS)) 13-2

Nathan Wenstrom (Lombard (MONTINI)) 6-3 vs Nik Mishka (Chicago (MT. CARMEL)) 6-2

285

Lloyd Reynolds (EDWARDVILLE (HS)) 20-0 vs Elliot Lewis (Chicago (MT. CARMEL)) 7-3

Isaiah Gonzalez (Elmhurst (IC CATHOLIC)) 11-0 vs Ryan Boersma (New Lenox (PROVIDENCE CATHOLIC)) 15-1

Quarterfinal Results

106

Quarterfinal – Charlie Farmer (MOLINE) 19-1 won by tech fall over Billy Meiszner (New Lenox (PROVIDENCE CATHOLIC)) 7-9 (TF-1.5 3:12 (19-4))

Quarterfinal – Caelan Riley (LIBERTYVILLE) 14-2 won by fall over Ben Aranda (DEKALB) 9-4 (Fall 0:00)

Quarterfinal – Joe Fernau (Lombard (MONTINI)) 10-2 won by fall over Riley Nilo (MILTON (WI)) 15-1 (Fall 0:00)

Quarterfinal – Saul Trejo jr. (Elmhurst (IC CATHOLIC)) 10-1 won by decision over Matthew Minick (Bellville (ALTHOFF)) 13-2 (Dec 5-3)

113

Quarterfinal – Christian Olsen (Crystal Lake (SOUTH)) 8-1 won by major decision over Noah Tapia (MOLINE) 19-2 (MD 13-2)

Quarterfinal – Markel Baker (FREEPORT (HS)) 14-0 won by decision over Jacob Jensen (HUNTLEY) 12-1 (Dec 4-1)

Quarterfinal – Sergio Lemley (Chicago (MT. CARMEL)) 14-2 won by major decision over Demani Thomas (ORTING (WA)) 9-1 (MD 20-7)

Quarterfinal – Nick Gonzalez (Lombard (MONTINI)) 13-5 won by major decision over Michael Dibenedetto jr. (Elmhurst (IC CATHOLIC)) 9-1 (MD 22-8)

120

Quarterfinal – Colton Drousias (Chicago (MT. CARMEL)) 12-3 won by fall over Owen Dunlap (Chicago (MARIST)) 14-5 (Fall 4:00)

Quarterfinal – Nain Vasquez (Lombard (MONTINI)) 13-2 won by major decision over Shawn Minick (Bellville (ALTHOFF)) 14-1 (MD 20-8)

Quarterfinal – Kaleb Thompson (LOCKPORT (Twp)) 10-0 won by decision over Ronan Schuelke (Carol Stream (GLENBARD NORTH)) 11-2 (Dec 7-3)

Quarterfinal – Austin Spacht (Bradley (B-BOURBANNAIS)) 11-1 won by fall over Kieron Lawes (ORTING (WA)) 7-2 (Fall 3:53)

126

Quarterfinal – Dylan Ragusin (Lombard (MONTINI)) 14-2 won by fall over Mike Kaminski (LOCKPORT (Twp)) 14-2 (Fall 3:23)

Quarterfinal – Sam Spencer (HUNTLEY) 10-0 won by decision over Blake Mcgee (DEKALB) 11-4 (Dec 12-5)

Quarterfinal – Alex Lalezas (Chicago (MT. CARMEL)) 11-3 won by decision over Cole Skinner (Cincinnati (LASALLE)) 4-3 (Dec 3-2)

Quarterfinal – Conor Goucher (ORTING (WA)) 7-0 won by fall over Nolan Allen (Carol Stream (GLENBARD NORTH)) 10-3 (Fall 0:44)

132

Quarterfinal – Tommy Curran (DEKALB) 14-1 won by decision over Jack Mc dermott (BOLINGBROOK) 12-3 (Dec 11-8)

Quarterfinal – Logan Balosky (Wheaton (NORTH)) 6-3 won by decision over Dillon Carlson (Crystal Lake (CENTRAL)) 14-5 (Dec 7-4)

Quarterfinal – Ethan Stiles (Lombard (MONTINI)) 5-2 won by major decision over Owen Cline (ORTING (WA)) 6-1 (MD 16-3)

Quarterfinal – Noah Mis (Chicago (MT. CARMEL)) 14-3 won by major decision over Kole Brower (MOLINE) 17-3 (MD 13-3)

138

Quarterfinal – Jake Niffenegger (Cincinnati (LASALLE)) 6-1 won by major decision over Anthony Mancilla (Bradley (B-BOURBANNAIS)) 12-3 (MD 16-4)

Quarterfinal – Jeremy Jakowitsch (HUNTLEY) 12-1 won by decision over Cole Ferguson (YORKVILLE ) 13-5 (Dec 5-2)

Quarterfinal – Jake Harrier (Algonquin (JACOBS)) 15-0 won by tech fall over Lucas Sutherland (DAKOTA) 11-7 (TF-1.5 2:40 (16-0))

Quarterfinal – Danny Pucino (LIBERTYVILLE) 14-1 won by decision over Zack Rotkvich (Chicago (MT. CARMEL)) 8-4 (Dec 10-4)

145

Quarterfinal – Cameron Hargrove (BOLINGBROOK) 17-2 won by decision over Anthony Federico (Bellville (ALTHOFF)) 13-2 (Dec 5-2)

Quarterfinal – Connor Gaynor (Chicago (MT. CARMEL)) 10-2 won by decision over Kevin Countryman (New Lenox (PROVIDENCE CATHOLIC)) 9-4 (Dec 7-2)

Quarterfinal – Zach Kolb (Plainfield (SOUTH) ) 16-3 won in sudden victory – 1 over Zeke Marshall (YORKVILLE ) 8-1 (SV-1 6-4)

Quarterfinal – Fidel Mayora (Lombard (MONTINI)) 14-1 won by tech fall over Mateen Taylor (Chicago (MARIST)) 5-3 (TF-1.5 4:42 (25-10))

152

Quarterfinal – Joe Roberts (Lombard (MONTINI)) 13-2 won by fall over Joe Oster (LOCKPORT (Twp)) 14-5 (Fall 2:12)

Quarterfinal – Will Zupanci (EDWARDVILLE (HS)) 16-2 won by decision over Tom Boland (Chicago (MARIST)) 12-5 (Dec 5-1)

Quarterfinal – Damien Lopez (DEKALB) 14-1 won by major decision over Josh Knudten (LIBERTYVILLE) 13-5 (MD 18-7)

Quarterfinal – James Pierandozzi (Plainfield (SOUTH) ) 10-0 won in sudden victory – 1 over Michael Kelly (Chicago (MT. CARMEL)) 8-3 (SV-1 6-4)

160

Quarterfinal – Luke Odom (EDWARDVILLE (HS)) 20-0 won by tech fall over Rukkus Hunkins (HUNTLEY) 9-4 (TF-1.5 3:46 (15-0))

Quarterfinal – Brayden Thompson (Lombard (MONTINI)) 13-2 won by injury default over Brandon Navarro (Elmhurst (IC CATHOLIC)) 10-1 (Inj. 2:28)

Quarterfinal – Bradley Gillum (DEKALB) 13-1 won by decision over Matt Zuber (Oak Park (FENWICK)) 2-1 (Dec 6-1)

Quarterfinal – Ashton Breen (Chicago (MT. CARMEL)) 10-3 won by decision over Caden Ernd (Crystal Lake (CENTRAL)) 18-1 (Dec 3-1)

170

Quarterfinal – Andrew Wenzel (DAKOTA) 15-0 won by decision over Chase Baczek (LIBERTYVILLE) 13-3 (Dec 5-2)

Quarterfinal – Keondre Jackson (FREEPORT (HS)) 9-1 won by decision over Deanthony Parker (MOLINE) 18-2 (Dec 4-3)

Quarterfinal – Brandon Gamagami (LOCKPORT (Twp)) 16-3 won by fall over Chad Richards (Machesney Park (HARLEM)) 17-1 (Fall 1:04)

Quarterfinal – David Ferrante (HUNTLEY) 13-0 won by fall over Cooper Wettig (Lombard (MONTINI)) 11-3 (Fall 1:30)

182

Quarterfinal – Trevor Swier (Lombard (MONTINI)) 12-2 won by major decision over Caleb Harrold (EDWARDVILLE (HS)) 16-3 (MD 20-7)

Quarterfinal – Joaquin Miranda (HUNTLEY) 9-1 won by decision over Nick Skamra (Addison (A. TRAIL)) 12-3 (Dec 5-2)

Quarterfinal – Dillon Walker (Cincinnati (LASALLE)) 5-2 won by major decision over Evan Riggle (DAKOTA) 9-1 (MD 9-0)

Quarterfinal – Alonzo Smiley (Carol Stream (GLENBARD NORTH)) 18-1 won by fall over Joe Braunagel (Bellville (ALTHOFF)) 13-2 (Fall 3:27)

195

Quarterfinal – Nick Stemmet (YORKVILLE ) 17-0 won by fall over John Pacewic (Plainfield (SOUTH) ) 10-4 (Fall 0:39)

Quarterfinal – Andrew Blackburn-forst (LOCKPORT (Twp)) 15-2 won by fall over Ryder Hunkins (HUNTLEY) 10-2 (Fall 2:37)

Quarterfinal – Ghee Rachal (Chicago (MARIST)) 18-1 won by major decision over Julian Ryerson (Crystal Lake (CENTRAL)) 12-7 (MD 12-2)

Quarterfinal – Josh Labarbera (Lombard (MONTINI)) 13-3 won by tech fall over Joseph Scott iii (Elmhurst (IC CATHOLIC)) 11-3 (TF-1.5 5:02 (21-6))

220

Quarterfinal – Ben Stemmet (YORKVILLE ) 17-0 won by fall over Jadon Mims (Elmhurst (IC CATHOLIC)) 9-4 (Fall 3:02)

Quarterfinal – Ryan Golnick (Algonquin (JACOBS)) 13-2 won by tech fall over Xavier Sierra (Addison (A. TRAIL)) 14-2 (TF-1.5 4:33 (19-4))

Quarterfinal – Nathan Wenstrom (Lombard (MONTINI)) 6-3 won by decision over Jordan Hergert (MILTON (WI)) 9-6 (Dec 6-2)

Quarterfinal – Nik Mishka (Chicago (MT. CARMEL)) 6-2 won by decision over Cam`ron Harper (Wheaton (NORTH)) 4-3 (Dec 3-0)

285

Quarterfinal – Lloyd Reynolds (EDWARDVILLE (HS)) 20-0 won by decision over Paulie Robertson (Carol Stream (GLENBARD NORTH)) 17-3 (Dec 3-0)

Quarterfinal – Elliot Lewis (Chicago (MT. CARMEL)) 7-3 won by decision over Brady Schumer (Bradley (B-BOURBANNAIS)) 15-2 (Dec 3-0)

Quarterfinal – Isaiah Gonzalez (Elmhurst (IC CATHOLIC)) 11-0 won by decision over Ramon Fuentes (Crystal Lake (CENTRAL)) 13-2 (Dec 3-2)

Quarterfinal – Ryan Boersma (New Lenox (PROVIDENCE CATHOLIC)) 15-1 won by major decision over Matthew Burba (HUNTLEY) 11-2 (MD 13-2)