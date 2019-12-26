Abe’s Rumble, the premier Class 1A Dual Meet Wrestling Tournament in Illinois co-hosted by Auburn Li’L Trojan Wrestling Club and Petersburg PORTA Wrestling, kicks off on Friday at the Bank of Springfield Center (1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield, IL 62701).

This two day dual meet tournament features 60 teams from all over the state of Illinois, including 8 of Illinois Matmen’s top 10 ranked 1A teams and all of the top 4.

The first day consists of 2 sessions (9am and 2pm) of 12 pools of 5 to see who the top 32 teams are. From there, seeding criteria is used to fill the 32 team Championship Bracket (7pm start on Friday night).

Friday night winners will be placed in the 16 team Gold bracket on Saturday and battle for the Abe’s Rumble trophy. Friday night losers will be moved into the 16 team Silver bracket. The remaining teams will be placed in the 16 team Bronze and 12 team Consolation brackets.

Illinois Matmen will be in attendance to cover the action.

You can follow the tournament LIVE on Track Wrestling.