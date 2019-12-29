We are now accepting nominations for this weekâ€™s Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) High School Wrestler of the Week!

Since we did not select a Wrestler of the Week last week due to the holidays, nominations can include accomplishments over the last two weeks.

You can nominate a wrestler in 4 ways.

On Illinois Matmen:Â Post a reply to this article / forum thread using your Illinois Matmen screen name. On Facebook:Â Post a reply to our Facebook post requesting nominations. On Twitter:Â Reply to our tweet requesting nominations or send us a DM. Via Email:Â Contact usÂ by email with your nominations.

ALL NOMINATIONS SHOULD INCLUDE THE WRESTLERâ€™S NAME, SCHOOL, AND WHAT THEY DID THIS WEEK TO EARN YOUR NOMINATION (LIST NOTABLE WINS, TOURNAMENT TITLES, ETC).

Nominations will closeÂ SundayÂ at 5pm central time. The Illinois Matmen staff will then choose what we feel are the strongest nominations. The top nominations will then be placed in a poll on the Illinois Matmen home page for everyone to vote. The poll will closeÂ TuesdayÂ morning at 8am at which time the winner will be announced.

TheÂ Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Wrestler of the Week will have a feature story written about them on Illinois Matmen.

Thanks for participating!