And the nominees are (sorted alphabetically):

Ryan Boersma, So, Providence Catholic, 285 – Won the Dvorak beating at the time #1 ranked Lloyd Reynolds of Edwardsville in the finals. Has gone 7-0 over the past 2 weeks at the Dvorak and Flavin with notable wins over Reynolds, Burba, Mathiasen, and Gonzalez.

David Ferrante, Sr, Huntley, 170 – Won his 2nd Dvorak title by majoring Class 1A State Champ and 1A #1 ranked Andrew Wenzel of Dakota 18-4 in the finals. Followed that up by winning his 2nd Red Schmitt title majoring #1 ranked Lucas White of CBC 10-2 while receiving the Most Pins/Least Amount of Time (7 pins in 7:19) and the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award for the tourney. Now 21-0 on the season with 14 pins and yet to give up a takedown.

Bradley Gillum, So, DeKalb, 160 – Went 6-0 at the Flavin with 4 pins. Wins over Indiana #5 Peyton Asbury of Brownsburg and 2x state placer Joe Chapman of OPRF.

Apollo Gothard, Jr, Lemont, 220 – Won the Rex Whitlatch beating 3A #4 ranked Drew Gutknecht (Minooka) and 3A #5 ranked Evan Roper (Barrington) and then went 6-0 at the Dekalb Flavin Tournament beating 195-pound 2A #1 ranked Cody Goodman (Deerfield) and 195-pound 3A #2 ranked Daemyen Middlebrooks (OPRF). Now 22-0 on the season with 15 pins.

Victor Guzman, Sr, Rock Island, 132 – Went 7-0 this week with 7 pins, pinning his way through the Lincoln Holiday Tournament, including a fall over 2x state placer Danny McPherson of Antioch. Won “The Hammer Award” being selected as the OW for the tournament.

Brody Hallin, So, McHenry, 152 – Went 6-0 at the Dekalb Flavin Tournament beating #5 James Pierandozzi 7-5 and Wisconsin Division 1 (big school) #6 at 160 Cole Hansen of Mukwonago 12-4. Now 23-1 on the season with his only loss to #1 Joe Roberts of Montini 4-2.

Brandon Hoselton, Jr, Prairie Central, 195 – Beat 182-pound #1 Daniel Jezik in a dual and went undefeated at Abe’s Rumble with a pin over 195-pound #3 ranked Reese Edwards and an overtime win over 220-pound #1 ranked Bryan Caves of Riverdale.

Josh Koderhandt, Jr, Belleville West, 120 – Won the 2019 Mater Dei Invitational in Evansville, Indiana and was named the tournament Outstanding Wrestler. Wrestled up a weight class at 126 and defeated two top ranked, undefeated wrestlers from Indiana by wide margins 11-2, 7-2.

Anthony Montez, So, Geneseo, 113 – Rex Whitlatch champion coming from the smallest school in the field based on IHSA enrollments defeating two state ranked wrestlers in Lorenzo Frezza (Stevenson) and Brian Beers (Barrington). Improved his record to 15-1 on the season.

