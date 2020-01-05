NIU defeats Chippewas for first time since 2003

By NIU Athletics

DEKALB, Ill. – The Northern Illinois University wrestling team turned in an impressive performance as it posted a 19-12 victory over Central Michigan at Victor E. Court Sunday.

The win was the Huskies’ first over CMU since Jan. 31, 2003 when NIU earned a 16-15 victory over the Chippewas.

“This is one of the biggest dual meet victories we’ve had, just in terms of not beating Central in so long,” NIU head coach Ryan Ludwig said. “We talked about team effort, everybody pulling together, fighting their fights, whether they be ugly fights or glamorous fights. I couldn’t be prouder of our guys for their effort, attitude and their willingness to put it all out there for each other.”

NIU (6-3, 3-1) won six of the 10 bouts on the day. Brit Wilson provided the match-clinching win on the afternoon.

With NIU leading 15-6 with three matches remaining, the Huskie sophomore earned a 19-6 maj. dec. win over Ben Cushman at 184. Wilson’s bonus-point victory gave NIU a 13-point lead heading into the final two matches.

“These dual meets come down to bonus points,” Ludwig said. “Brit Wilson, with his leadership, being able to post a maj. dec. to put that dual meet out of reach was just what a guy like Brit does.

The 24th-ranked Chippewas took the first match at 125 to open a 3-0 lead over NIU, however, the Huskies went on to win the next three bouts. Caleb Brooks earned a 5-4 decision over Brock Bergelin at 133, while Anthony Gibson posted an 8-3 win over No. 18 Dresden Simon at 141. McCoy Kent’s 5-3 win over Corbyn Munson gave the Huskies a six-point advantage.

After a setback at 157, Izzak Olejnik put NIU back in the win column with an 8-3 decision at 165. Kenny Moore extended the Huskie lead to 15-6 when he outlasted Jake Lowell, 6-5, at 174.

NIU returns to action Fri., Jan. 10 when the Huskies travel out West for a match with Cal Poly. The match begins at 9 p.m. CT.

NIU 19, CMU 12

125: Drew Hildebrandt (CMU) dec. Bryce West (NIU), 8-2

133: Caleb Brooks (NIU) dec. Brock Bergelin (CMU), 5-4

141: Anthony Gibson (NIU) dec. Dresden Simon (CMU), 9-3

149: McCoy Kent (NIU) dec. Corbyn Munson (CMU), 5-3

157: Logan Parks (CMU) dec. Dylan Thurston (NIU), 8-2

165: Izzak Olejnik (NIU) dec. Tracy Hubbard (CMU), 8-3

174: Kenny Moore (NIU) dec. Jake Lowell (CMU), 6-5

184: Brit Wilson (NIU) maj. dec. Ben Cushman (CMU), 16-7

197: Landon Pelham (CMU) dec. Gage Braun (NIU), 5-3

285: Matt Stencel (CMU) dec. Max Ihry (NIU), 5-3