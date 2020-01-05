VOTE NOW for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) High School Wrestler of the Week! The poll closes on Tuesday morning at 8am central time.

Thanks for your nominations this week! While there were some quality nominations, we felt there were two wrestlers that stood above the rest this week. Use the poll below to cast your vote.

And the nominees are (sorted alphabetically):

Dylan Ragusin, Sr, Montini, 126 – The lone champion from Illinois at the loaded Doc Buchanan Invitational in California. Ragusin rolled to the finals with two falls, a tech fall, and a major decision. In the finals, Ragusin, ranked #1 in the state, defeated #2 ranked Jacob Rundell of OPRF by decision 4-3. Ragusin is a 3x state finalist and the defending state champion at 126 pounds.

Joel Vandervere, Jr, Warren, 138 – Won the 138-pound weight class at the Cheesehead Invitational that was advertised to have 20 wrestlers as honorable mention or better in their respective state with 15 individuals in the top eight and five individuals as the top ranked wrestler in their division. Trailing 8-3 to Flowrestling’s #3 ranked Ryan Sokol of Simley in the finals, Vandervere rallied in dramatic fashion for a 12-9 decision. For his efforts, Vandervere was named the tournament OW.

