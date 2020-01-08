57th Annual Princeton Invitational (PIT) Coverage and Live Broadcast

What: The Princeton Invitational, better known as the PIT, is widely considered the toughest in-season Class 1A individual high school wrestling tournament in Illinois.

When: Friday, January 10th – Saturday, January 11th

Where:

Princeton High School

103 S Euclid Ave

Princeton, IL 61356

Teams: Rock Island Alleman; Auburn; Byron; Clifton Central; Clinton; Coal City; Dakota; Dixon; Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley; Heyworth; Illinois Valley Central; Illini Bluffs; Leroy; Litchfield; Manteno; Mercer County; Monticello; Morrison; Newman Central; Olympia; Orion; Ottawa; Pittsfield; Porta; Princeton; Reed Custer; Riverdale; Rock Falls; Rockridge; Roxana; Tremont; Vandalia; Warrensburg-Latham; Wilmington

Finals Live Broadcast: See video player at the top of the page

Friday Schedule:

3:15 – 4:00 Weigh-in South Gym (we will use four scales)

Session 1

4:00 – 4:30 Scratch meeting in Hospitality Room (lower hall of Prouty Building)

Wrestling will begin at 4:30 and run continuously. The following times are estimations.

4:30 – 6:15 Round 1 – Championship Preliminary Round (6 mats)

6:15 – 8:15 Round 2 – Championship 1st Round (6 mats)

8:15 – 9:30 Round 3 – Preliminary 1st and 2nd Round Wrestlebacks (6 mats)

Saturday Schedule:

8:00 – 8:30 Weigh-in South Gym (we will use four scales)

Session 2

9:00 – 11:00 Round 4 – Championship Quarterfinals (3mats)

9:00 – 11:00 Round 4 – Preliminary 3rd Round Wrestlebacks (3 mats)

11:00 –12:00 Round 5 – 4th Round Wrestlebacks (6 mats)

12:00 – 1:30 Round 6 – Championship Semifinals (3 mats)

12:00 – 1:30 Round 6 – Quarterfinal Wrestlebacks (3 mats)

1:30 – 2:30 Round 8 – Semifinal Wrestlebacks & seventh place (6 mats)

3:30 – Round 9 – Championship and Consolation Finals (3 mats)