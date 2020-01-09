The blind drawing that determines the state final pairings in bracketed team sports was held at the IHSA Office on Wednesday, January 8. Below are the results.

Class 1A Dual Team Wrestling State Finals

Quarterfinal bracket position #1: Winner of Match 2 of LeRoy Sectional

Quarterfinal bracket position #2: Winner of Match 2 of Shelbyville Sectional

Quarterfinal bracket position #3: Winner of Match 2 of Rock Falls Sectional

Quarterfinal bracket position #4: Winner of Match 1 of Elmhurst (IC Catholic) Sectional

Quarterfinal bracket position #5: Winner of Match 2 of Elmhurst (IC Catholic) Sectional

Quarterfinal bracket position #6: Winner of Match 1 of Shelbyville Sectional

Quarterfinal bracket position #7: Winner of Match 1 of Rock Falls Sectional

Quarterfinal bracket position #8: Winner of Match 1 of LeRoy Sectional

Class 2A Dual Team Wrestling State Finals

Quarterfinal bracket position #1: Winner of Match 2 of Evergreen Park Sectional

Quarterfinal bracket position #2: Winner of Match 1 of Chatham (Glenwood) Sectional

Quarterfinal bracket position #3: Winner of Match 1 of Rochelle Sectional

Quarterfinal bracket position #4: Winner of Match 1 of Bensenville (Fenton) Sectional

Quarterfinal bracket position #5: Winner of Match 2 of Rochelle Sectional

Quarterfinal bracket position #6: Winner of Match 1 of Evergreen Park Sectional

Quarterfinal bracket position #7: Winner of Match 2 of Bensenville (Fenton) Sectional

Quarterfinal bracket position #8: Winner of Match 2 of Chatham (Glenwood) Sectional

Class 3A Dual Team Wrestling State Finals

Quarterfinal bracket position #1: Winner of Match 1 of Northbrook (Glenbrook North) Sectional

Quarterfinal bracket position #2: Winner of Match 2 of Northbrook (Glenbrook North) Sectional

Quarterfinal bracket position #3: Winner of Match 1 of South Elgin Sectional

Quarterfinal bracket position #4: Winner of Match 2 of TBA Sectional (Pekin)

Quarterfinal bracket position #5: Winner of Match 2 of South Elgin Sectional

Quarterfinal bracket position #6: Winner of Match 1 of Orland Park (Sandburg) Sectional

Quarterfinal bracket position #7: Winner of Match 2 of Orland Park (Sandburg) Sectional

Quarterfinal bracket position #8: Winner of Match 1 of TBA Sectional (Pekin)

Regional and Sectional Team Assignments

Class 1A | Class 2A | Class 3A

Boys Dual Team Wrestling Sectional Pairings

In boys dual team wrestling, the regional winners will be paired at the sectional level as follows: The names of the four regional sites will be alphabetized according to standard IHSA naming protocol and labeled A through D. The first sectional match (Match 1) will pair the winner of Regional #D and the winner of Regional #C. The second sectional match (Match 2) will pair the winner of Regional #A and the winner of Regional #B. The winners of Match 1 and Match 2 will both advance to the state final tournament. The pairings for the state final tournament are outlined above.

Class 1A Dual Team Sectionals

Elmhurst (IC Catholic) Regional

A. Chicago (Bowen)

B. Chicago (Phoenix Military Academy)

C. Melrose Park (Walther Christian)

D. Wilmington

Match 1: Winner of Wilmington Regional vs. Winner of Melrose Park (Walther Christian) Regional

Match 2: Winner of Chicago (Bowen) Regional vs. Winner of Chicago (Phoenix Military Academy) Regional

LeRoy Sectional

A. Dwight

B. Farmington

C. Petersburg (PORTA)

D. St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden)

Match 1: Winner of St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) Regional vs. Winner of Petersburg (PORTA) Regional

Match 2: Winner of Dwight Regional vs. Winner of Farmington Regional

Rock Falls Sectional

A. Harvard

B. Plano

C. Polo

D. Princeton

Match 1: Winner of Princeton Regional vs. Winner of Polo Regional

Match 2: Winner of Harvard Regional vs. Winner of Plano Regional

Shelbyville Sectional

A. Carterville

B. Jacksonville (Illinois School for the Deaf)

C. Robinson

D. Wood River (East Alton-W.R.)

Match 1: Winner of Wood River (East Alton-W.R.) Regional vs. Winner of Robinson Regional

Match 2: Winner of Carterville Regional vs. Winner of Jacksonville (Illinois School for the Deaf) Regional

Class 2A Dual Team Sectionals

Bensenville (Fenton) Sectional

A. Elmwood Park

B. Grayslake (Central)

C. Niles (Notre Dame)

D. Woodstock (North)

Match 1: Winner of Woodstock (North) Regional vs. Winner of Niles (Notre Dame) Regional

Match 2: Winner of Elmwood Park Regional vs. Winner of Grayslake (Central) Regional

Chatham (Glenwood) Sectional

A. Jacksonville (H.S.)

B. Mahomet (M.-Seymour)

C. TBA

D. Mattoon

These match-ups could change depending on the host that fills the TBA slot.

Match 1: Winner of Mattoon Regional vs. Winner of TBA Regional

Match 2: Winner of Jacksonville (H.S.) Regional vs. Winner of Mahomet (M.-Seymour) Regional

Evergreen Park Sectional

A. Chicago (Kenwood)

B. Oak Forest

C. Oak Lawn (Richards)

D. Oak Park (Fenwick)

Match 1: Winner of Oak Park (Fenwick) Regional vs. Winner of Oak Lawn (Richards) Regional

Match 2: Winner of Chicago (Kenwood) Regional vs. Winner of Oak Forest Regional

Rochelle Sectional

A. Park Forest (Rich East)

B. Peoria (Richwoods)

C. Rock Island (H.S.)

D. Sycamore (H.S.)

Match 1: Winner of Sycamore (H.S.) Regional vs. Winner of Rock Island (H.S.) Regional

Match 2: Winner of Park Forest (Rich East) Regional vs. Winner of Peoria (Richwoods) Regional

Class 3A Dual Team Sectionals

Northbrook (Glenbrook North) Sectional

A. Fox Lake (Grant)

B. Huntley

C. Lincolnshire (Stevenson)

D. Mt. Prospect (Prospect)

Match 1: Winner of Mt. Prospect (Prospect) Regional vs. Winner of Lincolnshire (Stevenson) Regional

Match 2: Winner of Fox Lake (Grant) Regional vs. Winner of Huntley Regional

Orland Park (Sandburg) Sectional

A. Aurora (Marmion Academy)

B. Burbank (Reavis)

C. LaGrange (Lyons)

D. Palos Hills (Stagg)

Match 1: Winner of Palos Hills (Stagg) Regional vs. Winner of LaGrange (Lyons) Regional

Match 2: Winner of Aurora (Marmion Academy) Regional vs. Winner of Burbank (Reavis) Regional

South Elgin Sectional

A. DeKalb

B. Roselle (Lake Park)

C. Skokie (Niles West)

D. Villa Park (Willowbrook)

Match 1: Winner of Villa Park (Willowbrook) Regional vs. Winner of Skokie (Niles West) Regional

Match 2: Winner of DeKalb Regional vs. Winner of Roselle (Lake Park) Regional

TBA Sectional

A. Granite City

B. Lockport (Twp.)

C. Moline (H.S.)

D. Plainfield (North)

Match 1: Winner of Plainfield (North) Regional vs. Winner of Moline (H.S.) Regional

Match 2: Winner of Granite City Regional vs. Winner Lockport (Twp.) Regional

Boys Individual Wrestling

Starting weight of the championship bouts at state final: 113 lbs.