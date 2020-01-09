The blind drawing that determines the state final pairings in bracketed team sports was held at the IHSA Office on Wednesday, January 8. Below are the results.
Class 1A Dual Team Wrestling State Finals
Quarterfinal bracket position #1: Winner of Match 2 of LeRoy Sectional
Quarterfinal bracket position #2: Winner of Match 2 of Shelbyville Sectional
Quarterfinal bracket position #3: Winner of Match 2 of Rock Falls Sectional
Quarterfinal bracket position #4: Winner of Match 1 of Elmhurst (IC Catholic) Sectional
Quarterfinal bracket position #5: Winner of Match 2 of Elmhurst (IC Catholic) Sectional
Quarterfinal bracket position #6: Winner of Match 1 of Shelbyville Sectional
Quarterfinal bracket position #7: Winner of Match 1 of Rock Falls Sectional
Quarterfinal bracket position #8: Winner of Match 1 of LeRoy Sectional
Class 2A Dual Team Wrestling State Finals
Quarterfinal bracket position #1: Winner of Match 2 of Evergreen Park Sectional
Quarterfinal bracket position #2: Winner of Match 1 of Chatham (Glenwood) Sectional
Quarterfinal bracket position #3: Winner of Match 1 of Rochelle Sectional
Quarterfinal bracket position #4: Winner of Match 1 of Bensenville (Fenton) Sectional
Quarterfinal bracket position #5: Winner of Match 2 of Rochelle Sectional
Quarterfinal bracket position #6: Winner of Match 1 of Evergreen Park Sectional
Quarterfinal bracket position #7: Winner of Match 2 of Bensenville (Fenton) Sectional
Quarterfinal bracket position #8: Winner of Match 2 of Chatham (Glenwood) Sectional
Class 3A Dual Team Wrestling State Finals
Quarterfinal bracket position #1: Winner of Match 1 of Northbrook (Glenbrook North) Sectional
Quarterfinal bracket position #2: Winner of Match 2 of Northbrook (Glenbrook North) Sectional
Quarterfinal bracket position #3: Winner of Match 1 of South Elgin Sectional
Quarterfinal bracket position #4: Winner of Match 2 of TBA Sectional (Pekin)
Quarterfinal bracket position #5: Winner of Match 2 of South Elgin Sectional
Quarterfinal bracket position #6: Winner of Match 1 of Orland Park (Sandburg) Sectional
Quarterfinal bracket position #7: Winner of Match 2 of Orland Park (Sandburg) Sectional
Quarterfinal bracket position #8: Winner of Match 1 of TBA Sectional (Pekin)
Regional and Sectional Team Assignments
Class 1A | Class 2A | Class 3A
Boys Dual Team Wrestling Sectional Pairings
In boys dual team wrestling, the regional winners will be paired at the sectional level as follows: The names of the four regional sites will be alphabetized according to standard IHSA naming protocol and labeled A through D. The first sectional match (Match 1) will pair the winner of Regional #D and the winner of Regional #C. The second sectional match (Match 2) will pair the winner of Regional #A and the winner of Regional #B. The winners of Match 1 and Match 2 will both advance to the state final tournament. The pairings for the state final tournament are outlined above.
Class 1A Dual Team Sectionals
Elmhurst (IC Catholic) Regional
A. Chicago (Bowen)
B. Chicago (Phoenix Military Academy)
C. Melrose Park (Walther Christian)
D. Wilmington
Match 1: Winner of Wilmington Regional vs. Winner of Melrose Park (Walther Christian) Regional
Match 2: Winner of Chicago (Bowen) Regional vs. Winner of Chicago (Phoenix Military Academy) Regional
LeRoy Sectional
A. Dwight
B. Farmington
C. Petersburg (PORTA)
D. St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden)
Match 1: Winner of St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) Regional vs. Winner of Petersburg (PORTA) Regional
Match 2: Winner of Dwight Regional vs. Winner of Farmington Regional
Rock Falls Sectional
A. Harvard
B. Plano
C. Polo
D. Princeton
Match 1: Winner of Princeton Regional vs. Winner of Polo Regional
Match 2: Winner of Harvard Regional vs. Winner of Plano Regional
Shelbyville Sectional
A. Carterville
B. Jacksonville (Illinois School for the Deaf)
C. Robinson
D. Wood River (East Alton-W.R.)
Match 1: Winner of Wood River (East Alton-W.R.) Regional vs. Winner of Robinson Regional
Match 2: Winner of Carterville Regional vs. Winner of Jacksonville (Illinois School for the Deaf) Regional
Class 2A Dual Team Sectionals
Bensenville (Fenton) Sectional
A. Elmwood Park
B. Grayslake (Central)
C. Niles (Notre Dame)
D. Woodstock (North)
Match 1: Winner of Woodstock (North) Regional vs. Winner of Niles (Notre Dame) Regional
Match 2: Winner of Elmwood Park Regional vs. Winner of Grayslake (Central) Regional
Chatham (Glenwood) Sectional
A. Jacksonville (H.S.)
B. Mahomet (M.-Seymour)
C. TBA
D. Mattoon
These match-ups could change depending on the host that fills the TBA slot.
Match 1: Winner of Mattoon Regional vs. Winner of TBA Regional
Match 2: Winner of Jacksonville (H.S.) Regional vs. Winner of Mahomet (M.-Seymour) Regional
Evergreen Park Sectional
A. Chicago (Kenwood)
B. Oak Forest
C. Oak Lawn (Richards)
D. Oak Park (Fenwick)
Match 1: Winner of Oak Park (Fenwick) Regional vs. Winner of Oak Lawn (Richards) Regional
Match 2: Winner of Chicago (Kenwood) Regional vs. Winner of Oak Forest Regional
Rochelle Sectional
A. Park Forest (Rich East)
B. Peoria (Richwoods)
C. Rock Island (H.S.)
D. Sycamore (H.S.)
Match 1: Winner of Sycamore (H.S.) Regional vs. Winner of Rock Island (H.S.) Regional
Match 2: Winner of Park Forest (Rich East) Regional vs. Winner of Peoria (Richwoods) Regional
Class 3A Dual Team Sectionals
Northbrook (Glenbrook North) Sectional
A. Fox Lake (Grant)
B. Huntley
C. Lincolnshire (Stevenson)
D. Mt. Prospect (Prospect)
Match 1: Winner of Mt. Prospect (Prospect) Regional vs. Winner of Lincolnshire (Stevenson) Regional
Match 2: Winner of Fox Lake (Grant) Regional vs. Winner of Huntley Regional
Orland Park (Sandburg) Sectional
A. Aurora (Marmion Academy)
B. Burbank (Reavis)
C. LaGrange (Lyons)
D. Palos Hills (Stagg)
Match 1: Winner of Palos Hills (Stagg) Regional vs. Winner of LaGrange (Lyons) Regional
Match 2: Winner of Aurora (Marmion Academy) Regional vs. Winner of Burbank (Reavis) Regional
South Elgin Sectional
A. DeKalb
B. Roselle (Lake Park)
C. Skokie (Niles West)
D. Villa Park (Willowbrook)
Match 1: Winner of Villa Park (Willowbrook) Regional vs. Winner of Skokie (Niles West) Regional
Match 2: Winner of DeKalb Regional vs. Winner of Roselle (Lake Park) Regional
TBA Sectional
A. Granite City
B. Lockport (Twp.)
C. Moline (H.S.)
D. Plainfield (North)
Match 1: Winner of Plainfield (North) Regional vs. Winner of Moline (H.S.) Regional
Match 2: Winner of Granite City Regional vs. Winner Lockport (Twp.) Regional
Boys Individual Wrestling
Starting weight of the championship bouts at state final: 113 lbs.