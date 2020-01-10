By SIUE Athletics

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Gage Datlovsky’s first major decision of the season set the pace early, but SIUE wrestling fell to Mid-American Conference rival Buffalo 26-12.

“We wrestled hard, and I’m proud of the effort,” said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates.

Buffalo improved to 7-6 overall and 3-2 in the MAC, extending its dual meet winning streak to five matches. The Cougars dropped to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in the MAC.

Datlovsky overpowered Jordan Reyes in the opening match at 125 pounds 15-2. SIUE also picked up wins from Tyshawn Williams at 149 pounds, Kevin Gschwendtner at 174 pounds and Colton McKiernan at 285 pounds.

“We’re frustrated with the loss, but we feel like we are getting better as a team,” said Spates. “We have to keep working.”

SIUE’s next action is next Saturday at Central Michigan. The home MAC season begins Jan. 24 in First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center against Cleveland State.

Buffalo 26 SIUE 12

125: Gage Datlovsky (SIUE) over Jordan Reyes (Buffalo) (MD 15-2)

133: Derek Spann (Buffalo) over Jacob Blaha (SIUE) (Fall 1:48)

141: Marcus Robinson (Buffalo) over Saul Ervin (SIUE) (Dec 11-5)

149: Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) over John Arceri (Buffalo) (Dec 2-1)

157: Michael Petite (Buffalo) won by forfeit

165: Troy Keller (Buffalo) over Chase Diehl (SIUE) (TF 18-0 3:36)

174: Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) over Jake Lanning (Buffalo) (Dec 7-4)

184: Peter Acciardi (Buffalo) over Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) (Dec 8-4)

197: Sam Schuyler (Buffalo) over Jake McKiernan (SIUE) (Dec 14-7)

285: Colton McKiernan (SIUE) over Nolan Terrance (Buffalo) (Dec 1-0)

SIUE penalized one team point for bench misconduct.