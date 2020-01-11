By NIU Athletics

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The Northern Illinois University wrestling team extended its modest win streak to three when it posted a 23-9 victory at Cal Poly Friday night.

The Huskies (7-3, 3-1) won seven of the 10 bouts, scoring a pair of maj. dec. victories on the night. California natives Kenny Moore and McCoy Kent had a solid homecoming with both earning victories in their respective matches.

Moore gave NIU its first win of the evening when he posted a 14-1 maj. dec. win over Dylan Miracle. Brit Wilson followed with an 11-4 win at 184 over Trent Tracy to give the Huskies a 7-3 lead after three matches.

Following a setback at 197, the Huskies went on to win the next four bouts. Max Ihry scored a 2-1 win a 285 by virtue of a third-period escape and earning the riding time point. Bryce West got back into the win column with a 7-0 win at 125, while Caleb Brooks posted a 10-2 maj. dec. win at 133.

McCoy capped the Huskie win when he edged out Joshua Cortez, 3-2.

“It was a hard-fought dual and it’s good to come out on top,” said NIU head coach Ryan Ludwig. “Kudos to the guys throwing up bonus points for the team. We definitely have some areas to improve upon heading into our next match.”

The Huskies are back in action Friday when NIU welcomes Arkansas-Little Rock to the Convocation Center for the “Beauty and the Beast” meet with the NIU gymnastics team. The match begins at 7 p.m. inside the main arena.

NIU 23, Cal Poly 9

165: Bernie Taylor (Cal Poly) dec. Izzak Olejnik (NIU), 6-0

174: Kenny Moore (NIU) maj. dec. Dylan Miracle (Cal Poly), 14-1

184: Brit Wilson (NIU) dec. Trent Tracy (Cal Poly), 11-4

197: Thomas Lane (Cal Poly) dec. Gage Braun (NIU), 3-2

285: Max Ihry (NIU) dec. Max Ihry (Cal Poly), 2-1

125: Bryce West (NIU) dec. Benny Martinez (Cal Poly), 7-0

133: Caleb Brooks (NIU) maj. dec. Trae Vasquez (Cal Poly), 10-2

141: Anthony Gibson (NIU) dec. Jake Ryan (Cal Poly), 7-4

149: McCoy Kent (NIU) dec. Joshua Cortez (Cal Poly), 3-2

157: Brawley Lamer (Cal Poly) dec. Mason Kauffman (NIU), 8-3