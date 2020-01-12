By Northwestern Athletics

STATE COLLEGE, Penn. – #1 Ryan Deakin improved to a perfect 10-0 this season, Lucas Davison notched his second-straight dramatic victory of the weekend and #7 Michael DeAugustino bounced back with a dominant victory on Sunday afternoon during Northwestern’s dual vs. No. 3 Penn State.

Riding high after an upset over #2 Christian Brunner of Purdue on Friday, redshirt first-year Davison continued his stellar wrestling with a 7-5 victory over All-American Shakur Rasheed. Tied at 5-5 nearing the end of the third period, Davison notched a takedown with 25 seconds remaining and rode out Rasheed to secure the victory. The Chesterton, Indiana native improves to 8-4 on the year and a perfect 2-0 in conference duals.

Facing unranked Bo Pipher rather than the Nittany Lions’ #4 ranked grappler at 157 (Brady Berge), Deakin controlled the bout and notched his second-consecutive shutout victory, winning 6-0 to remain undefeated on the season.

To close out the dual, DeAugustino recorded a takedown vs. Brandon Meredith just 20 seconds into the match and never looked back, going wire-to-wire for an impressive 7-3 victory to improve to 12-4 on the season.

No. 13 Northwestern dropped the dual to No. 3 Penn State, 30-9.

The Wildcats will be back in action on Saturday, January 18 when they host Indiana at 1:30 p.m. CT, with the action televised nationally on Big Ten Network. The dual will also be Northwestern Wrestling’s Alumni Day, as former Wildcat wrestlers are invited to a pre-match social beginning at noon. RSVP HERE!

State College, PA. | Rec Hall | Jan. 12, 2020

133 | #3 Roman Bravo-Young (Penn St.) Tech. Fall Dylan Utterback (NU), 23-8 (6:26) | PSU 5, NU 0

141 | #2 Nick Lee (Penn St.) Tech. Tech. Fall Alec McKenna (NU), 20-5 (4:51) | PSU 10, NU 0

149 | Jarod Verkleeren (Penn St.) Dec. Eric Yang (NU), 8-2 | PSU 13, NU 0

157 | #1 Ryan Deakin (Penn St.) Dec. Bo Pipher (Penn St.), 6-0 | PSU 13, NU 3

165 | #1 Vincenzo Joseph (Penn St.) Fall Shayne Oster (NU), 0:56 | PSU 19, NU 3

174 | #1 Mark Hall (Penn St.) Tech Fall Tyler Morland (NU), 17-2 (5:21) | PSU 24, NU 3

184 | Creighton Edsell (Penn St.) Dec. Jack Jessen (NU), 4-1 | PSU 27, NU 3

197 | Lucas Davison (NU) Dec. Shakur Rasheed (Penn St.), 7-5 | PSU 27, NU 6

285 | Seth Nevills (Penn St.) Dec. Jack Heyob (NU), 8-1 | PSU 30, NU 6

125 | #7 Michael DeAugustino (NU) Dec. Brandon Meredith, 7-3 | PSU 30, NU 9

*All team rankings come from the NWCA Coaches’ Poll as of Jan. 7.

*All individual rankings come from InterMat as of Jan. 7.