We are now accepting nominations for this week’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) High School Wrestler of the Week!
You can nominate a wrestler in 4 ways.
- On Illinois Matmen: Post a reply to this article / forum thread using your Illinois Matmen screen name.
- On Facebook: Post a reply to our Facebook post requesting nominations.
- On Twitter: Reply to our tweet requesting nominations or send us a DM.
- Via Email: Contact us by email with your nominations.
ALL NOMINATIONS SHOULD INCLUDE THE WRESTLER’S NAME, SCHOOL, AND WHAT THEY DID THIS WEEK TO EARN YOUR NOMINATION (LIST NOTABLE WINS, TOURNAMENT TITLES, ETC).
Nominations will close Sunday at 5pm central time. The Illinois Matmen staff will then choose what we feel are the strongest nominations. The top nominations will then be placed in a poll on the Illinois Matmen home page for everyone to vote.
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Wrestler of the Week will have a feature story written about them on Illinois Matmen.
Thanks for participating!
Comments
- I agree with Danny Pucinio after his victory over Joel Vandervere. Last week, Vandervere deservedly won the award. When you defeat an undefeated wrestler, who is ranked in the top 10 in the nation, you have earned the recognition.Luke Flemming of Ottawa,won the 132# title at the pit by defeating#1 ranked and defending state champion while earning outstanding wrestler awardTy Baxter, LeRoy. Ty won the 160-pound title at the Princeton tournament while moving to 20-0 on the season. (HM) Ty defeated #4 ranked wrestler Aidan Nardin from Dakota in the finals by decision 7-4.Danny Pucino