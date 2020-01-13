VOTE NOW for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) High School Wrestler of the Week! The poll closes on Wednesday morning at 8am central time.

And the nominees are (sorted alphabetically):

Luke Fleming, Sr, Ottawa, 132 – Upset defending state champion and 2x state finalist Gabe Spencer of Heyworth 3-2 in the finals of the PIT. Named Outstanding Wrestler of the lower weights. Read more about Fleming in our PIT recap story.

Danny Pucino, Sr, Libertyville, 138 – Defeated last week’s FCA Wrestler of the Week and at the time #1 ranked Joel Vandervere of Warren in a dual on January 8th. Vandervere was previously unbeaten. The match can be seen here.

HONORARY NOMINEE but not eligible to win this week since he has won this award in the past year

Anthony Enlow, Sr, Vandalia, 285 – Knocked off #2 ranked Tyler Elsbury of Byron 10-3 in the finals at the PIT. Named Outstanding Wrestler of the upper weights.

