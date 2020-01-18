By Northwestern Athletics

EVANSTON, IL – Northwestern secured its first Big Ten victory of the season with a 21-15 win over Indiana in front of an alumni day crowd at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The Wildcats won six of the 10 bouts on the night, headlined by a tech fall from Shayne Oster and a major decision victory by No. 1 Ryan Deakin.

The ‘Cats jumped out to an early lead after No. 8 Michael DeAugustino secured an 8-6 decision over Liam Cronin, marking the second-straight conference win for DeAugustino. The redshirt first-year from Palm Coast, Florida improves to 13-4 on the season, the most wins by an NU wrestler this season. Two bouts later, Alec McKenna improved to 2-1 in conference action after securing a 3-1 decision over Eddie Bolivar.

After a tight first two periods of action vs. IU’s Fernando Silva, No. 1 Ryan Deakin opened up his lead in the third period, scoring nine points to earn a 13-3 major decision and improve to 11-0 on the season. Deakin has now won five of his six dual bouts this season by a major decision or better.

Coming out of intermission, No. 19 Shayne Oster put on a dominant performance, earning a 19-3 tech fall over Davey Tunon to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 15-6. Two bouts later, Jack Jessen earned a convincing 6-1 decision over Jacob Hinz.

With the ‘Cats holding an 18-12 advantage on the dual, No. 11 Lucas Davison continued his recent hot streak with a 7-2 decision over Nick Willham to secure the dual victory for NU. Davison has now won three-straight bouts to remain a perfect 6-0 in duals this season.

With the win, Northwestern improves to 3-3 in dual action this season. The Wildcats will be back in action at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Friday, January 24 when they host Michigan at 7 p.m. CT.

#18 Northwestern 21, Indiana 15

Evanston, IL | Welsh-Ryan Arena | Jan. 18, 2020

125 | #8 Michael DeAugustino (NU) Dec. Liam Cronin (IU), 8-6 | NU 3, IU 0

133 | Cayden Rooks (IU) Dec. Dylan Utterback (NU), 8-2 | NU 3, IU 3)

141 | Alec McKenna (NU) Dec. Eddie Bolivar (IU), 3-1 | NU 6, IU 3

149 | Graham Rooks (IU) Dec. #14 Yahya Thomas (NU), 5-4 (SV-3) | NU 6, IU 6

157 | #1 Ryan Deakin (NU) Maj. Dec. Fernando Silva (IU), 13-3 | NU 10, IU 6

165 | #19 Shayne Oster (NU) Tech. Fall Davey Tunon (IU), 19-3 | NU 15, IU 6

174 | #25 Jacob Covaciu (IU) Fall Ankhaa Enkhmandakh (NU), 1:11 | NU 15, IU 12

184 | Jack Jessen (NU), Dec. Jacob Hinz (IU), 6-1 | NU 18, IU 12

197 | #11 Lucas Davison (NU) Dec. Nick Willham (IU), 7-2 | NU 21, IU 12

285 | Jake Keimola (IU) Dec. Jack Heyob (NU), 31 | NU 21, IU 15

*All team rankings come from the NWCA Coaches’ Poll as of Jan. 14.

*All individual rankings come from FloWrestling as of Jan. 14.