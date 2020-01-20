By SIUE Athletics

MT. PLEASANT, MICH. – SIUE wrestling won four matches Sunday at Central Michigan but dropped the dual meet 25-15.

Momentum was a factor in the match with host Central Michigan winning the first three and final three. SIUE won four in a row.

“It was definitely an up-and-down dual,” said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates.

After the Chippewas marched out to a 15-0 team lead in the first three matches, SIUE’s Tyshawn Williams put the Cougars on the scoreboard with a 15-8 victory over Corbyn Munson at 149 pounds.

“We’ve been struggling down low, but it was good when he got out there,” said Spates. “He (Williams) got a good win but it even better when Justin Ruffin got the pin.”

Ruffin avenged one of his five losses this season with a 1 minute, 46 second pin over Logan Parks. Ruffin, who had lost to Parks at the Midlands Dec. 30, improved to a team-leading 17-5 record.

Chase Diehl and Kevin Gschwendtner continued the string of wins. Diehl bested Tracy Hubbard ar 165 pounds 6-4 in overtime. Gschwendtner bested Jake Lowell 11-6.

Central Michigan broke the string of SIUE wins at 184 pounds and continued on for the team victory. SIUE is now 1-8 overall and 0-5 in the MAC. Central Michigan is 3-4 overall and 3-2 in the MAC.

SIUE’s schedule now turns heavily to the home mat. The Cougars have five straight home dual matches beginning with Cleveland State next Friday and Ohio next Sunday. For tickets, go to siuecougars.com.

Central Michigan 25, SIUE 15

125: Drew Hildebrandt (C) pinned Gage Datlovsky (SIUE), 1:42

133: Drew Marten (C) tech. fall Jacob Blaha (SIUE), 4:34, 17-1

141: Dresden Simon (C) major dec. Saul Ervin (SIUE), 14-4

149: Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) dec. Corbyn Munson (C), 15-8

157: Justin Ruffin (SIUE) pinned Logan Parks (C), 1:46

165: Chase Diehl (SIUE) dec. Tracy Hubbard (C), 6-4, SV-1

174: Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) dec. Jake Lowell (C), 11-6

184: Ben Cushman (C) dec. Austin Andres (SIUE), 4-0

197: Landon Pelham (C) major dec. Jake McKiernan (SIUE), 15-2

285: Matt Stencel (C) dec. Colton McKiernan (SIUE), 7-2

Records: SIUE 1-8, 0-5 MAC, C 3-4, 3-2 MAC