VOTE NOW for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) High School Wrestler of the Week! The poll closes on Wednesday morning at 8am central time.

And the nominees are (sorted alphabetically):

Dylan Connell, Jr, Marian Central Catholic, 170 – In a battle of the top ranked wrestlers in 2A and 3A, defending state champions, and Big Ten commits, 2A #1 ranked Dylan Connell defeated 3A #1 ranked David Ferrante by fall in the second period. Connell followed that up by winning the Batavia tournament with a tech, a fall, and a major to improve to 29-0 on the season with 22 pins and 126-5 for his career.

Ryan Golnick, Jr, Jacobs, 220 – Pinned 3A #1 ranked Gio Jackson of Buffalo Grove in the championship match at Batavia.

Daemyen Middlebrooks, Sr, OPRF, 195 – Went 4-0 at the BTS Brawl with 3 pins, an 8-2 decision over 3A #3 ranked Josh Labarbera of Montini, and a 12-3 major over nationally ranked Emmanuel Skillings of Broken Arrow.

Jake Rundell, Sr, OPRF, 126 – Rundell went unbeaten at the BTS Brawl avenging his only loss of the season to 3A #1 ranked Dylan Ragusin of Montini in sudden victory.

HONORARY NOMINEE but not eligible to win this week since he has won this award in the past year

Ethen Doty, Jr, West Carroll, 132 – Pinned both Lena-Winslow/Stockon’s Marey Roby and Dakota’s Reid Wales on Thursday evening in Savanna. Doty, a defending state champion, remains unbeaten on the season.

Vote for the FCA Wrestler of the Week 1/19/20. Dylan Connell, Jr, Marian Central Catholic

Ryan Golnick, Jr, Jacobs

Daemyen Middlebrooks, Sr, OPRF

Jake Rundell, Sr, OPRF View Results