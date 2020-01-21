Follow the links below to watch the championship matches from the 2020 Chicago Public Schools City Wrestling Tournament held on January 18th at the Quest Center.

Videos courtesy of Nima Gharavi | @nimavideo on Twitter

Results via Track Wrestling

106 – Patrick Diete (Taft) 3-0 won by fall over John Lofthouse (Back of the Yards) 5-3 (Fall 3:26)

113 – Colin Roque (Taft) 4-0 won by fall over Cristian Calderon (Washington) 10-3 (Fall 0:32)

120 – Julian Valtierrez (Taft) 4-0 won by fall over Omar Ramirez (Phoenix Military) 25-6 (Fall 1:38)

126 – Amarri Arguelles (Taft) 4-0 won by fall over Rafael Soto (Phoenix Military) 15-7 (Fall 2:52)

132 – Joey Arroyo (Taft) 4-0 won by decision over Jousha Butler (Kenwood) 22-2 (Dec 7-2)

138 – Hanif Salam (Gary Comer) 25-6 won by decision over Devaughn Blevins (Kenwood) 28-4 (Dec 7-4)

145 – Jason Ramos (Kelly) 26-2 won by decision over Jesus Lua (Phoenix Military) 21-7 (Dec 6-1)

152 – Nick Lesch (Taft) 5-0 won by fall over Javonte Garner (Kelly) 31-3 (Fall 3:36)

160 – Tevin Lewis-johnson (Gary Comer) 23-6 won by decision over Christopher Urbanski (Kelly) 16-8 (Dec 9-7)

170 – Jalen Erving (Phillips) 15-2 won by forfeit over Ivan Hernandez (CMA-Bronzeville) 23-2 (For.)

182 – Tobias Bell (Curie) 14-2 won by fall over Semmion Brandon (King) 6-1 (Fall 5:30)

195 – Christian Poplous (Solorio) 23-7 won by major decision over James Robinson (Westinghouse) 15-4 (MD 18-8)

220 – Gilbert Dubiel (Taft) 4-0 won by injury default over Amar Ahmad (Senn) 3-1 (Inj. 0:00)

285 – Raymond Begay (Kennedy) 17-1 won by decision over Raymundo Rodriguez (Bowen) 19-5 (Dec 2-1)