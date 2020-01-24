By Northwestern Athletics

EVANSTON, Ill. – The Wildcats wrestled strong against #19 Michigan, winning five of 10 bouts on the night, headlined by 14-0 major decisions from both Shayne Oster and Tyler Morland.

After falling behind early, the ‘Cats scored 17-straight points, winning five consecutive bouts from 157 lbs to 197 lbs.

No. 1 Ryan Deakin improved to 12-0 on the season after defeating another top-ten grappler in No. 9 Will Lewan, notching his fourth win over a top-10 opponent. Deakin went ahead early, with a takedown in the first period and never trailed for the 10th time this season, winning by a 4-1 decision.

In the matchup before intermission, No. 21 Shayne Oster put on a dominant performance over Reece Hughes, with a 14-0 major decision. Oster opened the bout up in the second period, notching a takedown followed by four near fall points. He improves to 3-1 in Big Ten play.

Coming out of intermission, Tyler Morland showed out, earning an 14-0 major decision over Max Maylor. After a tight first round, Morland opened up his lead notching seven points with a takedown and four near fall points.

Jack Jessen followed with a nail-biting finish, notching a 7-6 decision over #11 Jelani Embree. After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, Jessen came back with a strong second period, scoring six-straight points. The tightly contested match was decided at the very end, where Jessen won 1:00 of riding time.

Lucas Davison continued his recent hot streak, moving to 7-0 in duals this season with a 4-1 decision over #31 Jackson Striggow. After a scoreless first period, Davison recorded a takedown in the second period to take the lead.

The Wildcats dropped the dual by a score of 20-17. With the setback, the ‘Cats sit at 3-4 in dual action this season.

Chicago’s Big Ten Team will take to the mat again on Sunday, February 2 in Urbana-Champaign as they battle #22 Illinois. The Wildcats will be back at Welsh-Ryan Arena for their home finale on Friday, February 7th to take on Michigan State for Senior Night.

#19 Michigan vs. #21 Northwestern

Evanston, Ill. | Welsh-Ryan Arena | Jan. 24, 2020

133: Austin Assad (MICH) maj. dec. Dylan Utterback (NU), 10-0 | MICH 4, NU 0

141: #29 Cole Mattin (MICH) maj. dec. Alec McKenna (NU), 11-3 | MICH 8, NU 0

149: #11 Kanen Storr (MICH). maj. dec. Eric Yang (NU), 17-6 | MICH 12, NU 0

157: #1 Ryan Deakin (NU) dec. #9 Will Lewan (MICH), 4-1 | MICH 12, NU 3

165: #21 Shayne Oster (NU) maj. dec. Reece Hughes (MICH), 14-0 | MICH 12, NU 7

174: Tyler Morland (NU), 2-1 maj. dec. Max Maylor (MICH) | MICH 12, NU 11

184: Jack Jessen (NU) dec. #11 Jelani Embree (MICH), 7-6 | NU 14, MICH 12

197: #9 Lucas Davison (NU) dec. #31 Jackson Striggow (MICH), 4-1 | NU 17, MICH 12

285: #2 Mason Parris (MICH) Tech. Fall Jack Heyob (NU), 20-5 (5:55) | NU 17, MICH 17

125: #20 Jack Medley (MICH) dec. #6 Michael DeAugustino (NU), 3-2 | MICH 20, NU 17

*All team rankings come from the FloWrestling rankings as of Jan. 20.

*All individual rankings come from TrackWrestling as of Jan. 20.