By SIUE Athletics

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Ohio bested SIUE wrestling 24-9 Sunday in First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center.

SIUE, now 1-10 overall and 0-7 in the Mid-American Conference, picked up indidvidual wins from Gage Datlovsky, Tyshawn Williams and Austin Andres.

All three won close matches, and SIUE had six more matches that were decided by four points or less.

Williams improved his position in the MAC, defeating Ohio’s Alec Hagan who was ranked ahead of him

“I focused on trying to win every position even the small ones and listening to my coaches to keep me improving,” said Williams.

“Tonight the biggest thing was going out and getting a takedown late in the match to seal it up,” added Spates.

SIUE is back at home this Thursday when the Cougars take a break from MAC action for a 6 p.m. dual meet against Little Rock.

Ohio 24 SIUE 9

125 Gage Datlovsky (SIUE) over Trevor Giallombardo (Ohio) (Dec 9-5)

133 Gio DiSabato (Ohio) over Jake Blaha (SIUE) (Dec 10-6)

141 Shakur Laney (Ohio) over Saul Ervin (SIUE) (Dec 5-3)

149 Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) over Alec Hagan (Ohio) (Dec 5-2)

157 Zac Carson (Ohio) over Justin Ruffin (SIUE) (Dec 5-3)

165 Joseph Terry (Ohio) over Chase Diehl (SIUE) (Dec 9-7)

174 Logan Stanley (Ohio) over Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) (Dec 6-4)

184 Austin Andres (SIUE) over Mason Kroening (Ohio) (Dec 4-3)

197 Hunter Yeargan (Ohio) over Jake McKiernan (SIUE) (Fall 5:00)

285 Jordan Earnest (Ohio) over Colton McKiernan (SIUE) (Dec 6-4)