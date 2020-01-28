VOTE NOW for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) High School Wrestler of the Week! The poll closes on Wednesday afternoon at 3pm central time.

And the nominees are (sorted alphabetically):

Tristan Daugherty, Sr, Peoria Notre Dame, 126 – Broke the school record for wins on Saturday at the Big 12 conference duals with 162 varsity wins. A 3x Class 2A 3rd place finisher and University at Buffalo commit, Daugherty is unbeaten on the season and ranked #1 in Class 1A at 126 pounds.

Fidel Mayora, Sr, Montini, 145 – Avenged his loss to #1 ranked Connor Gaynor of Mt Carmel in the finals of the Chicago Catholic League Championships and was named OW of the tournament. Mayora is a 3x state placer and 2x state runner-up.

Lloyd Reynolds, Sr, Edwardsville, 285 – Beat the Missouri Class 4 state runner-up and the returning Class 4 5th place finisher in what was arguably the hardest bracket at the Columbia Hickman tournament this past weekend. Reynolds, a returning state placer, has only one in-state loss on the season and that was a 3-1 overtime loss to Ryan Boersma in the Dvorak finals.

HONORARY NOMINEES but not eligible to win this week since a feature story was written about them last year

Ben Stemmet, Sr, Yorkville, 220 – Defeated #2 ranked Drew Gutknecht 6-4 to win the SPC conference title.

Nick Stemmet, Sr, Yorkville, 195 – Broke the career wins record at Yorkville with 154 wins.

Vote for the FCA Wrestler of the Week 1/26/20. Tristan Daugherty, Sr, Peoria Notre Dame

Fidel Mayora, Sr, Montini

Lloyd Reynolds, Sr, Edwardsville View Results