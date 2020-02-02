By NIU Athletics

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Northern Illinois University wrestling team got back in the win column with a 29-9 victory over conference foe and in-state rival SIUE, 29-9, Saturday.

The Huskies (9-4, 4-2) won seven of the 10 bouts, scoring a pair of maj. dec. and pin victories on the night.

“Those guys competed hard and worked out there,” said NIU head coach Ryan Ludwig. “It was good team energy. We will continue to refine and develop to maximize our opportunities.”

NIU came out strong, winning the first three matches. Bryce West set the tone with a first period pin to put the Huskies a 6-0 lead. A 12-2 maj. dec. win by Caleb Brooks at 133 and a 6-2 victory by Anthony Gibson gave NIU a 13-0 advantage. SIUE responded with wins a 149 and 157, however, Izzak Olejnik restored order with an 11-3 maj. dec. over Chase Diehl at 165.

Olejnik’s victory sparked a four-bout run by NIU. Kenny Moore scored an 8-4 decision at 174, while Brit Wilson earned a first period pin at 184. Gage Braun capped the evening for the Huskies with a 10-6 win at 197.

The Huskies return to the mat Friday when NIU travels to Cleveland State for the first of two matches next weekend.

NIU 29 SIUE 9

125: Bryce West (NIU) over Matt Malavsky (SIUE) (Fall 1:14)

133: Caleb Brooks (NIU) over Jacob Blaha (SIUE) (MD 12-2)

141: Anthony Gibson (NIU) over Saul Ervin (SIUE) (Dec 6-2)

149: Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) over McCoy Kent (NIU) (Dec 5-2)

157: Justin Ruffin (SIUE) over Mason Kauffman (NIU) (Dec 4-0)

165: Izzak Olejnik (NIU) over Chase Diehl (SIUE) (MD 11-3)

174: Kenny Moore (NIU) over Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) (Dec 8-4)

184: Brit Wilson (NIU) over Austin Andres (SIUE) (Fall 2:41)

197: Gage Braun (NIU) over Aric Bohn (SIUE) (Dec 10-6)

285: Colton McKiernan (SIUE) over Max Ihry (NIU) (TB-1 4-2)