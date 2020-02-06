All of the IHSA Individual Regional and Sectional Tournaments are on Track Wrestling. The links below will take you directly to the Regional of your choosing on Track Wrestling.

Support Illinois Matmen’s State Tournament Coverage

If you want to see the level of coverage we have offered in the past when it comes to recaps, feature stories, photos, and video highlights from the state tournament, please consider making a donation to Illinois Matmen. Your donation will go directly towards our state series coverage. Thanks in advance for your support!

NOTE: Regional brackets will be released to the public after weigh-ins on Friday at approximately 4:45pm

Regional Tournament Time Schedules

Class 1A | Class 2A | Class 3A

Class 1A Regional Brackets

Chicago (Bowen) Individual Sectional

A. Chicago (Bowen)

B. Chicago (Phoenix Military Academy)

C. Melrose Park (Walther Christian)

D. Wilmington

Oregon Individual Sectional

A. Harvard

B. Plano

C. Polo

D. Princeton

Stanford (Olympia) Individual Sectional

A. Dwight

B. Farmington

C. Petersburg (PORTA)

D. St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden)

Vandalia Individual Sectional

A. Carterville

B. Jacksonville (Illinois School for the Deaf)

C. Robinson

D. Wood River (East Alton-W.R.)

Class 2A Regional Brackets

Darien (Hinsdale South) Individual Sectional

A. Chicago (Kenwood)

B. Oak Forest

C. Oak Lawn (Richards)

D. Oak Park (Fenwick)

Deerfield (H.S.) Individual Sectional

A. Elmwood Park

B. Grayslake (Central)

C. Niles (Notre Dame)

D. Woodstock (North)

Mascoutah Individual Sectional

A. Jacksonville (H.S.)

Site: Jacksonville Bowl

B. Mahomet (M.-Seymour)

C. Mascoutah

D. Mattoon

Rochelle Individual Sectional

A. Park Forest (Rich East)

B. Peoria (Richwoods)

C. Rock Island (H.S.)

D. Sycamore (H.S.)

Class 3A Regional Brackets

Barrington Individual Sectional

A. Fox Lake (Grant)

B. Huntley

C. Lincolnshire (Stevenson)

D. Mt. Prospect (Prospect)

Hinsdale (Central) Individual Sectional

A. Aurora (Marmion Academy)

B. Burbank (Reavis)

C. LaGrange (Lyons)

D. Palos Hills (Stagg)

Hoffman Estates (Conant) Individual Sectional

A. DeKalb

B. Roselle (Lake Park)

C. Skokie (Niles West)

D. Villa Park (Willowbrook)

Quincy (Sr.) Individual Sectional

A. Granite City

B. Lockport (Twp.)

C. Moline (H.S.)

Site: Wharton Field House

D. Plainfield (North)