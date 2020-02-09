The links below will take you directly to the Sectional of your choosing on Track Wrestling.
Support Illinois Matmen’s State Tournament Coverage
If you want to see the level of coverage we have offered in the past when it comes to recaps, feature stories, photos, and video highlights from the state tournament, please consider making a donation to Illinois Matmen. Your donation will go directly towards our state series coverage. Thanks in advance for your support!
Sectional Tournament Time Schedules
Class 1A | Class 2A | Class 3A
Class 1A Sectionals
Chicago (Bowen)
Oregon
Stanford (Olympia)
Vandalia
Class 2A Sectionals
Darien (Hinsdale South)
Deerfield (H.S.)
Mascoutah
Rochelle
Class 3A Sectionals
Barrington
Hinsdale (Central)
Hoffman Estates (Conant)
Quincy (Sr.)