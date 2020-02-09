The links below will take you directly to the Sectional of your choosing on Track Wrestling.

Sectional Tournament Time Schedules

Class 1A | Class 2A | Class 3A

Class 1A Sectionals

Chicago (Bowen)

Oregon

Stanford (Olympia)

Vandalia

Class 2A Sectionals

Darien (Hinsdale South)

Deerfield (H.S.)

Mascoutah

Rochelle

Class 3A Sectionals

Barrington

Hinsdale (Central)

Hoffman Estates (Conant)

Quincy (Sr.)