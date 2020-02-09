We are now accepting nominations for this week’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) High School Wrestler of the Week!

You can nominate a wrestler in 4 ways.

On Illinois Matmen: Post a reply to this article / forum thread using your Illinois Matmen screen name. On Facebook: Post a reply to our Facebook post requesting nominations. On Twitter: Reply to our tweet requesting nominations or send us a DM. Via Email: Contact us by email with your nominations.

ALL NOMINATIONS SHOULD INCLUDE THE WRESTLER’S NAME, SCHOOL, AND WHAT THEY DID THIS WEEK TO EARN YOUR NOMINATION (LIST NOTABLE WINS, TOURNAMENT TITLES, ETC).

Nominations will close Sunday at 8pm central time. The Illinois Matmen staff will then choose what we feel are the strongest nominations. The top nominations will then be placed in a poll on the Illinois Matmen home page for everyone to vote.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Wrestler of the Week will have a feature story written about them on Illinois Matmen.

Thanks for participating!