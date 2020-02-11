VOTE NOW for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) High School Wrestler of the Week! The poll closes on Wednesday afternoon at 3pm central time.

And the nominees are (sorted alphabetically):

Pharoah Gray, Jr, Rock Island, 285 – Defeated Cade Lyons of Sterling, #4 ranked Simon Wilson of East Moline, and #5 ranked Payton Piraino of LaSalle-Peru in 3 consecutive matches to win the Rock Island 2A regional. Gray had lost to all 3 opponents earlier in the season. His individual championship helped Rock Island win the team title.

Luke Odom, Sr, Edwardsville, 160 – The University of Illinois recruit became the all-time wins leader at Edwardsville with 185 wins and the first wrestler in school history to win four regional titles.

Dillon Sarff, So, Dwight, 126 – Pinned #4 Cale Horsch of GCMSF in the semis of the Dwight 1A regional and then beat #3 Coby Windle of Ridgeview 9-8 in finals.

Brian Smith, Jr, Homewood-Flossmoor, 285 – Won the Lockport 3A regional in dramatic fashion by pinning #1 ranked Ryan Boersma of Providence.

HONORARY NOMINEE but not eligible to win this week since a feature story was written about Kyle last year

Kyle Schickel, Sr, Lemont, 145 – Won the Oak Forest 2A regional title by fall over #2 ranked Sincere Bailey of TF North. Kyle has beaten Sincere three times in the last four weeks.

Vote for the FCA Wrestler of the Week 2/9/20. Brian Smith, Jr, Homewood-Flossmoor (35%, 704 Votes)

Luke Odom, Sr, Edwardsville (33%, 663 Votes)

Dillon Sarff, So, Dwight (24%, 499 Votes)

Pharoah Gray, Jr, Rock Island (9%, 174 Votes) Total Voters: 2,040