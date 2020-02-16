BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Kevin Gschwendtner set the pace early for SIUE wrestling but the Cougars dropped a road dual Sunday at Indiana 24-11.

“We had a lot of close matches,” said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates. “We had a couple of opportunities for pins that got away.”

Gschwendtner, who had a technical fall win over Indiana’s Diego Lemley to start the dual, joined Colton McKiernan and Justin Ruffin as individual winners.

“Kevin has good offense and has been finding it more lately,” said Spates. “His win gave us momentum going forward.”

McKiernan and Ruffin each picked up three team points for their victories.

“They both wrestled well and had tough matches,” said Spates. “We have to keep finding ways to win.”

SIUE now looks forward to its final regular season matchup, a dual next Sunday against Northwestern. The start time is 2 p.m. in First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center.

Indiana 24 SIUE 11

174 Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) over Diego Lemley (Indiana) (TF 17-2 7:00)

184 Jake Hinz (Indiana) over Austin Andres (SIUE) (Dec 5-0)

197 Nick Willham (Indiana) over Aric Bohn (SIUE) (Dec 8-3)

285 Colton McKiernan (SIUE) over Jake Kleimola (Indiana) (Dec 4-0)

125 Liam Cronin (Indiana) over Matt Malavsky (SIUE) (TF 20-5 3:49)

133 Cayden Rooks (Indiana) over Jacob Blaha (SIUE) (MD 14-5)

141 Eddie Bolivar (Indiana) over Saul Ervin (SIUE) (Dec 7-4)

149 Graham Rooks (Indiana) over Tyshawn Williams (SIUE) (SV-1 9-7)

157 Justin Ruffin (SIUE) over Fernie Silva (Indiana) (Dec 7-3)

165 Dillon Hoey (Indiana) over Max Kristoff (SIUE) (10-3)