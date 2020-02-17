VOTE NOW for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) High School Wrestler of the Week! The poll closes on Wednesday morning at 8am central time.

And the nominees are (sorted alphabetically):

Joe Braunagel, Jr, Althoff Catholic, 182 – Pinned defending state champion Micah Downs of Unity in the quarterfinals of the 1A Vandalia Sectional followed by an 11-5 decision over #2 ranked Mason Clem of SHG in the finals.

Michael Caliendo, Jr, Batavia, 145 – Upset nationally ranked and #1 state ranked Fidel Mayora of Montini 3-2 in the finals of the 3A Conant Sectional.

Cam Clark, So, Illini Bluffs, 120 – Avenged his 3 losses last year, including a loss in the state finals, to Levi Neuleib of Heyworth in the finals of the 1A Olympia Sectional.

Sergio Lemley, Fr, Mt. Carmel, 113 – The freshman avenged his only in-state loss of the season to nationally ranked and #1 state ranked Diego Sotelo of Marmion in the finals of the 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional.

Luke Rasmussen, Sr, Barrington, 170 – Pinned returning state placer Jordan Chisum of Zion Benton in the quarterfinals of the 3A Barrington Sectional, defeated defending state champion and #1 ranked David Ferrante of Huntley 4-3 on a last second takedown in the semifinals, and then beat state ranked Ricardo Salinas of Evanston 5-2 in the finals.

