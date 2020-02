Click here to view a printable time schedule.

THURSDAY

First Session

10:00am Doors will open for Weigh-ins and Skin Checks (1A-2A-3A)

10:30am Class 1A-2A-3A Weigh-ins and Skin Checks including hair, nails and special equipment

10:30 – 10:45am Coaches Meeting

10:45am Officials Meeting

11:00am Table Workers Meeting

11:15 (approx.) Open Mats

11:45am Close Mats

12:00 noon Class 1A Preliminaries (6 mats)

2:15pm (approx.) Class 2A Preliminaries (6 mats)

4:30pm (approx.) Class 3A Preliminaries (6 mats)

6:45pm Class 1A & Class 2A Winner’s Bracket Quarterfinals

(Continuous wrestling once wrestling begins at 12:00 noon)

FRIDAY

Second Session

6:00am Doors open for weigh-ins

7:00am Class 1A-2A-3A Weigh-Ins

8:30am Class 3A Winner’s Bracket Quarterfinals & First Round Wrestlebacks

11:00am (approx.) Class 1A & Class 2A First Round Wrestlebacks

1:30pm (approx.) Second Round Wrestlebacks (1A-2A-3A)

4:30pm Clear State Farm Center

Third Session

6:00pm Open State Farm Center Doors to the public

7:00pm Semifinals Championship Round (1A-2A-3A)

SATURDAY

Fourth Session

6:30am Doors open for weigh-ins

7:30am Class 1A-2A-3A Weigh-Ins

9:00am Quarterfinal Wrestlebacks (1A-2A-3A)

11:00am Semifinal Wrestlebacks (1A-2A-3A)

1:00pm 3rd-4th-5th-6th matches (1A-2A-3A)

3:30pm Clear State Farm Center

Fifth Session

4:30pm Open State Farm Center

5:00pm Line-up Grand March

5:30pm Grand March

6:00pm Championship matches (1A-2A-3A) on 3 mats

Starting weight class: 106