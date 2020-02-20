We put together links to everything you need to follow the 83nd Annual IHSA Individual State Finals in Champaign this weekend.
BRACKETS & RESULTS
Live brackets/results via Track Wrestling
ILLINOIS MATMEN PREDICTIONS
Class 1A | Class 2A | Class 3A
LOCATION
State Farm Center, University of Illinois Champaign
SCHEDULE
Detailed Schedule
WATCH
All matches available LIVE on www.IHSA.tv
Watch last year’s finals highlight video
Watch last year’s jumbotron video
SOCIAL MEDIA
