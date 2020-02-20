We put together links to everything you need to follow the 83nd Annual IHSA Individual State Finals in Champaign this weekend.

Be sure to check the Illinois Matmen website often and follow us on social media as we will be posting stories, pictures, videos, and updates all weekend long.

BRACKETS & RESULTS

Live brackets/results via Track Wrestling

ILLINOIS MATMEN PREDICTIONS

Class 1A | Class 2A | Class 3A

LOCATION

State Farm Center, University of Illinois Champaign

SCHEDULE

Detailed Schedule

WATCH

All matches available LIVE on www.IHSA.tv

Watch last year’s finals highlight video

Watch last year’s jumbotron video

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter – @IllinoisMatmen

Facebook – facebook.com/illinoismatmen

YouTube – youtube.com/ilmatmen

ILLINOIS MATMEN DISCUSSION FORUMS

Class 1A | Class 2A | Class 3A

GO EARN IT!