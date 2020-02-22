Here are the match-ups for Saturday night’s state championship bouts.

CLASS 1A

106: Saul Trejo Jr. (Elmhurst (IC Catholic)) 27-3 vs Matthew Minick (Belleville (Althoff Catholic)) 35-5

113: Gage Reed (Fithian (Oakwood)) 42-3 vs Tavius Hosley (Tolono (Unity)) 31-2

120: Phoenix Blakely (Dakota) 36-7 vs Paul Keane (Peotone) 44-1

126: Tristan Daugherty (Peoria (Notre Dame)) 47-0 vs Nik Jimenez (Harvard) 47-0

132: Ethen Doty (Savanna (West Carroll)) 40-2 vs Will Carlile (Litchfield) 40-0

138: Dallas Krueger (Taylor Ridge (Rockridge)) 46-0 vs Adam Meenen (Rock Falls) 45-6

145: Nolan Throne (Taylor Ridge (Rockridge)) 49-0 vs Anthony Federico (Belleville (Althoff Catholic)) 37-2

152: Jack Patting (Rock Island (Alleman)) 45-3 vs Kyle Tunink (Sterling (Newman Central Catholic)) 44-1

160: Bryce Faworski (Winnebago) 38-1 vs David Papach (Coal City) 31-5

170: Logan Deacetis (Fairbury (Prairie Central)) 56-0 vs Andrew Wenzel (Dakota) 39-2

182: Joe Braunagel (Belleville (Althoff Catholic)) 36-4 vs Justin Peake (Johnsburg) 26-2

195: Daniel Jezik (Coal City) 49-1 vs Brandon Hoselton (Fairbury (Prairie Central)) 56-0

220: Bryan Caves (Port Byron (Riverdale)) 47-1 vs Peyton Lind (Byron) 42-2

285: Tyler Elsbury (Byron) 45-1 vs Hayden Copass (Westville) 25-0

CLASS 2A

106: Kannon Webster (Washington) 45-0 vs Gylon Sims (Joliet (Catholic Academy)) 41-6

113: Chris Moore (Aurora (A. Christian)) 42-8 vs Markel Baker (Freeport (H.S.)) 33-2

120: Nasir Bailey (Calumet City (Thornton Fractional North)) 40-2 vs Elon Rodriguez (Woodstock (Marian)) 42-2

126: Joey Cape (Washington) 17-2 vs Drew Nash (Lemont (H.S.)) 17-0

132: Caleb Tyus (Bethalto (Civic Memorial)) 42-0 vs Brody Norman (Washington) 38-2

138: Noah Villarreal (Aurora (A. Christian)) 40-4 vs Ryan Gardner (Bloomington (H.S.)) 52-5

145: Sincere Bailey (Calumet City (Thornton Fractional North)) 36-6 vs Kyle Schickel (Lemont (H.S.)) 38-3

152: Dean Hamiti Jr. (Joliet (Catholic Academy)) 44-0 vs Grant LaDuke (Lemont (H.S.)) 38-1

160: Bilal Bailey (Calumet City (Thornton Fractional North)) 40-2 vs Zeke Waltz (Jerseyville (Jersey)) 43-0

170: Dylan Connell (Woodstock (Marian)) 43-0 vs Joey Jens (Grayslake (Central)) 40-6

182: Alex Knauf (Aurora (A. Christian)) 37-10 vs Adrien Cramer (Grayslake (Central)) 38-1

195: Cody Goodman (Deerfield (H.S.)) 53-1 vs Robby Bates (Morris) 37-1

220: Apollo Gothard (Lemont (H.S.)) 44-0 vs Conner Miller (Chatham (Glenwood)) 41-0

285: Caleb Collins (East Peoria) 35-5 vs Mo Jarad (Lemont (H.S.)) 42-8

CLASS 3A

106: Joe Fernau (Lombard (Montini)) 33-9 vs Sammie Hayes (Orland Park (Sandburg)) 41-1

113: Sergio Lemley (Chicago (Mt. Carmel)) 34-3 vs Diego Sotelo (Aurora (Marmion Academy)) 42-3

120: Josh Koderhandt (Belleville (West)) 42-0 vs Vincent Robinson (Chicago Heights (Marian)) 27-3

126: Dylan Ragusin (Lombard (Montini)) 40-3 vs Mike Kaminski (Lockport (Twp.)) 44-4

132: Tommy Curran (DeKalb) 38-7 vs Noah Mis (Chicago (Mt. Carmel)) 34-4

138: Joel Vandervere (Gurnee (Warren)) 32-1 vs Fabian Lopez (DeKalb) 18-2

145: Joshua Ogunsanya (Oak Park (O.P.-River Forest)) 41-4 vs Connor Gaynor (Chicago (Mt. Carmel)) 28-5

152: Joe Roberts (Lombard (Montini)) 38-5 vs James Pierandozzi (Plainfield (South)) 32-3

160: Bradley Gillum (DeKalb) 40-5 vs Luke Odom (Edwardsville (H.S.)) 49-1

170: Luke Rasmussen (Barrington) 44-0 vs David Ferrante (Huntley) 45-2

182: Trevor Swier (Lombard (Montini)) 39-6 vs Jared Dowell (Pekin) 40-4

195: Nick Stemmet (Yorkville (H.S.)) 45-0 vs Dzhabrail Khurshidov (Aurora (West Aurora)) 38-3

220: Josh LaBarbera (Lombard (Montini)) 37-8 vs Kevin Zimmer (Orland Park (Sandburg)) 45-3

285: Lloyd Reynolds (Edwardsville (H.S.)) 49-2 vs Mike Bosco (Orland Park (Sandburg)) 43-0