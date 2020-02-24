Below you will find some feature moments from the finals of the 2020 IHSA Individual State Wrestling Tournament.

Follow @IllinoisMatmen on Twitter or re-visit this page as we plan to upload more videos.

By popular demand, here's what we have from the 1A 120-pound championship match which saw Dakota's Phoenix Blakely score a late takedown for the W! pic.twitter.com/mlcoReW9Fl — Illinois Matmen (@IllinoisMatmen) February 25, 2020

History was made on Saturday night as TF North's Nasir (120), Sincere (145), and Bilal (160) Bailey became the first set of 3 brothers to win @IHSAState titles in the same season! pic.twitter.com/LmuUXFiZu7 — Illinois Matmen (@IllinoisMatmen) February 24, 2020

Best dancer in IL = Joe Braunagel! pic.twitter.com/Up3mfvNiU4 — Illinois Matmen (@IllinoisMatmen) February 24, 2020

Two falls, two majors, and a state title for Washington freshman 106 pounder Kannon Webster! Future 4x'er? pic.twitter.com/sf0pWLjl3e — Illinois Matmen (@IllinoisMatmen) February 24, 2020

Will Carlile used a late turn to become Litchfield's first-ever state champion with a perfect 41-0 record! On his way to the title, Carlile defeated the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place finishers and 2 former state champs! pic.twitter.com/jVh6hYwRvk — Illinois Matmen (@IllinoisMatmen) February 24, 2020

David Ferrante avenged his sectional loss to Luke Rasmussen to become a 2x @IHSAState Champion on Saturday night! pic.twitter.com/Ow1JK6jWnu — Illinois Matmen (@IllinoisMatmen) February 24, 2020

Take a bow DJ Hamiti! DJ captures his 3rd state title in 3 years with a tight 3-2 win over a very tough opponent in Grant LaDuke! pic.twitter.com/EtYFEG72dk — Illinois Matmen (@IllinoisMatmen) February 24, 2020

Hayden Copass secured a takedown in overtime to win the anticipated 1A 285 state championship match against Tyler Elsbury! Then things got a little heated… pic.twitter.com/liMaIsGkqj — Illinois Matmen (@IllinoisMatmen) February 24, 2020

Mike Bosco goes from Sectional Qualifier at 182 to State Champion at 285 with a perfect 44-0 record! pic.twitter.com/DqOdgq3Idc — Illinois Matmen (@IllinoisMatmen) February 24, 2020

What a tournament for Joe Fernau knocking off the #1, #2, and #4 ranked wrestlers in the state to capture the 3A 106 pound title! pic.twitter.com/z5o6Yiw3SC — Illinois Matmen (@IllinoisMatmen) February 23, 2020

41-year head coach Kevin Burk got his first @IHSAState champion last night in Tristan Daugherty. Tristan had an impressive tournament with a fall and 3 techs including a 20-5 tech in the finals over previously unbeaten Nik Jimenez! pic.twitter.com/iLQm0SRFTv — Illinois Matmen (@IllinoisMatmen) February 23, 2020

Joel Vandervere rolled through the 3A 138 bracket with two techs, a fall, and a major in the finals over 3x state finalist Fabian Lopez! pic.twitter.com/CRKVMqVKRV — Illinois Matmen (@IllinoisMatmen) February 23, 2020

Daniel Jezik with the takedown to knock off 2x State Champion Brandon Hoselton! pic.twitter.com/4Cq5H2zpvu — Illinois Matmen (@IllinoisMatmen) February 23, 2020

Dallas Krueger stuck the landing! Best celebration of the night? pic.twitter.com/giaIA5Ysbv — Illinois Matmen (@IllinoisMatmen) February 23, 2020

Little video of the @IllinoisMatmen jumbotron video playing inside the @StateFarmCenter last night! Special thanks to @IzzyStyle and all of those that donated towards our state coverage to help make this happen. State finals highlight video still to come! pic.twitter.com/zoWzxCUbG8 — Illinois Matmen (@IllinoisMatmen) February 23, 2020