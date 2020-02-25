Dual Team Sectionals take place around the state on Tuesday night. Here are the match-ups.

Click on the sectional name below to view match-by-match results from that sectional.

Class 1A

Elmhurst (IC Catholic) Dual Team Sectional

Tue., Feb. 25

Match A at 6:00 pm: Coal City vs. Lisle (Sr.)

Match B at 6:00 pm: Chicago (Bowen) vs. LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy)

LeRoy Dual Team Sectional

Tue., Feb. 25

Match A at 6:00 pm: LeRoy vs. Tremont

Match B at 6:00 pm: Fairbury (Prairie Central) vs. Aledo (Mercer County)

Rock Falls Dual Team Sectional

Tue., Feb. 25

Match A at 6:00 pm: Port Byron (Riverdale) vs. Dakota

Match B at 6:00 pm: Harvard vs. Sandwich

Shelbyville Dual Team Sectional

Tue., Feb. 25

Match A at 6:00 pm: Vandalia vs. Tolono (Unity)

Match B at 6:00 pm: Benton vs. Auburn

Dual Team State Final Tournament

Site: Bloomington (Grossinger Motors Arena)

Sat., Feb. 29

Match 1 at 9:00 am: Winner LeRoy [B] Sectional vs. Winner Shelbyville [B] Sectional

Match 2 at 9:00 am: Winner Rock Falls [B] Sectional vs. Winner Elmhurst (IC Catholic) [A] Sectional

Match 3 at 11:00 am: Winner Elmhurst (IC Catholic) [B] Sectional vs. Winner Shelbyville [A] Sectional

Match 4 at 11:00 am: Winner Rock Falls [A] Sectional vs. Winner LeRoy [A] Sectional

Match 5 at 2:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

Match 6 at 2:00 pm: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4

Match 7 at 6:00 pm: Loser Match 5 vs. Loser Match 6

Match 8 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6

Class 2A

Bensenville (Fenton) Dual Team Sectional

Tue., Feb. 25

Match A at 6:00 pm: Woodstock (Marian) vs. Deerfield (H.S.)

Match B at 6:00 pm: Bensenville (Fenton) vs. Antioch

Evergreen Park Dual Team Sectional

Tue., Feb. 25

Match A at 6:00 pm: Riverside (R.-Brookfield) vs. Chicago (Brother Rice)

Match B at 6:00 pm: Chicago (Noble/Comer) vs. Lemont (H.S.)

Lincoln Dual Team Sectional

Tue., Feb. 25

Match A at 6:00 pm: Mattoon vs. Troy (Triad)

Match B at 6:00 pm: Lincoln vs. Mahomet (M.-Seymour)

Rochelle Dual Team Sectional

Tue., Feb. 25

Match A at 6:00 pm: Aurora (A. Christian) vs. Rock Island (H.S.)

Match B at 6:00 pm: Joliet (Catholic Academy) vs. Washington

Dual Team State Final Tournament

Site: Bloomington (Grossinger Motors Arena)

Sat., Feb. 29

Match 1 at 9:00 am: Winner Evergreen Park [B] Sectional vs. Winner Lincoln [A] Sectional

Match 2 at 9:00 am: Winner Rochelle [A] Sectional vs. Winner Bensenville (Fenton) [A] Sectional

Match 3 at 11:00 am: Winner Rochelle [B] Sectional vs. Winner Evergreen Park [A] Sectional

Match 4 at 11:00 am: Winner Bensenville (Fenton) [B] Sectional vs. Winner Lincoln [B] Sectional

Match 5 at 2:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

Match 6 at 2:00 pm: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4

Match 7 at 6:00 pm: Loser Match 5 vs. Loser Match 6

Match 8 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6

Class 3A

Northbrook (Glenbrook North) Dual Team Sectional

Tue., Feb. 25

Match A at 6:00 pm: Mt. Prospect (Prospect) vs. Barrington

Match B at 6:00 pm: Libertyville vs. Huntley

Orland Park (Sandburg) Dual Team Sectional

Tue., Feb. 25

Match A at 6:00 pm: Orland Park (Sandburg) vs. Oak Park (O.P.-River Forest)

Match B at 6:00 pm: Naperville (Central) vs. Chicago (Mt. Carmel)

Oswego (H.S.) Dual Team Sectional

Tue., Feb. 25

Match A at 6:00 pm: Oswego (H.S.) vs. Minooka — @ Oswego (H.S.)

Match B at 6:00 pm: Edwardsville (H.S.) vs. Lockport (Twp.) — @ Lincoln

South Elgin Dual Team Sectional

Tue., Feb. 25

Match A at 6:00 pm: Lombard (Montini) vs. Park Ridge (Maine South)

Match B at 6:00 pm: DeKalb vs. Carol Stream (Glenbard North)

Dual Team State Final Tournament

Site: Bloomington (Grossinger Motors Arena)

Sat., Feb. 29

Match 1 at 9:00 am: Winner Northbrook (Glenbrook North) [A] Sectional vs. Winner Northbrook (Glenbrook North) [B] Sectional

Match 2 at 9:00 am: Winner South Elgin [A] Sectional vs. Winner Oswego (H.S.) [B] Sectional

Match 3 at 11:00 am: Winner South Elgin [B] Sectional vs. Winner Orland Park (Sandburg) [A] Sectional

Match 4 at 11:00 am: Winner Orland Park (Sandburg) [B] Sectional vs. Winner Oswego (H.S.) [A] Sectional

Match 5 at 2:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

Match 6 at 2:00 pm: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4

Match 7 at 6:00 pm: Loser Match 5 vs. Loser Match 6

Match 8 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6