State Finals Feature: Every Champion has a Story

Photos by Becky LaMont / Illinois Matmen

By MIKE GAROFOLA

Illinois Matmen

Every state champion has a story.

Years of hard work and training, wonderful coaching, supportive families, the reasons for success are endless.

David Ferrante has enjoyed all of the above, and more, but the Huntley senior found another way to increase his chances for success – and apparently it has paid off two-fold.

Two-fold in that last weekend the Northwestern-bound Ferrante lifted his second straight state trophy – capping a brilliant four-year career that has seen the Red Raiders star earn three state medals out of his four trips, while along the way helping his club reach the 3A dual-team state tournament twice.

“It’s amazing how quickly my four years of high school have gone by,” begins Ferrante, whose uncharacteristic ‘howl’ moments after his 8-2 defeat of Luke Rasmussen in his state final helped release plenty of stored (up) emotion.