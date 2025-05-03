BLOOMINGTON • For the first time in the history of the IC Catholic Prep program they are state champions—and they are only graduating one starter. Needless to say, the Knights will be a very formidable opponent for any team in any classification. However, to claim their first title, IC had to go through a Washington program that has been in the championship dual for the past ten years. Prior to Saturday night, the Panthers were six of the last nine in winning state titles, and they have had a skillfulness for taking out the state’s top teams.
2A: ICCP gets it done; Dual Team and Individual results
Yes, there's more to read!
Illinois Matmen PRO
Enjoy a more cost effective Illinois Wrestling plan
$9.99/month or $99.99/year
- Illinois Matmen content
- Rankings, articles, analysis
- Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
- With a Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
- Support local. Our Mission, for the past 15+ years, is to provide the most and best Illinois wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.