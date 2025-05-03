2A: ICCP gets it done; Dual Team and Individual results

BLOOMINGTON • For the first time in the history of the IC Catholic Prep program they are state champions—and they are only graduating one starter. Needless to say, the Knights will be a very formidable opponent for any team in any classification. However, to claim their first title, IC had to go through a Washington program that has been in the championship dual for the past ten years. Prior to Saturday night, the Panthers were six of the last nine in winning state titles, and they have had a skillfulness for taking out the state’s top teams.