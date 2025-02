CHAMPAIGN • After winning their quarterfinal matches on the floor of the State Farm Center, each of these wrestlers has guaranteed two things: a semifinal bout that could catapult him into Saturday night’s Grand March and the state championship bout, and the title of being an All-State wrestler.

Here is a look at the matchups organized by weight and wrestler, as well as everyone’s Illinois Matmen ranking coming into this weekend. Here is a link to the IHSA BRACKETS.