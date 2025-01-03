3A Dual Team Finals are set

BLOOMINGTON • It all now comes down to one dual. One dual starting at 150 pounds for everything these teams have worked for all season leading up to this point. In a bracket that saw a public school take out two private schools, and one private school take out two public schools, these are arguably the two best teams in 3A, and a great finals matchup is about to take place. Add to it, one of them will come away with their program’s first Dual Team State championship.

For Hononegah, this will be the highest they have ever trophied in the Dual Team State Championships. They have finally pushed past the semifinals and have a finals appearance. In that, they are seeking their first Dual Team championship in program history.

For Mamrion, they have been on this quest for a Dual Team State championship for quite some time. The last time they were in this position, they lost to St. Charles East, 28-24, in 2023. Prior to that final’s appearance, they placed second two other times, and third twice.

Hononegah

34-32 • defeated Chicago Mt. Carmel

36-29 • defeated Joliet Catholic Academy

To say Hononegah has had to dig down and fight through the difficult road would be an understatement, but that is also what might make this year so very special. After defeating the number two ranked Carvan of Chicago Mt. Carmel—the team many picked to go on into the finals after knocking off number one ranked Chicago Marist at the Sectional—they had to then face Joliet Catholic Academy.