Girls Individual State Championships: Down to the Top Eight

BLOOMINGTON • After an exciting Friday morning of wrestling at the Grossinger Motors Arena, the top eight girls in the state are named, now it is simply a matter of where they align on the podium. For the semifinalist, they have already achieved All-State honors, for those in the Blood Round, it is win and medal or lose and be done.

As of now, it is the year of the senior. Overall, out of the 112 remaining wrestlers remaining in the championships, 48 of them are seniors, including 28 in the semifinals. Now, out of those 28 semifinalists, eight of them occupy two weight classes. That means there are two weights, 140 and 170 pounds, that have all senior semifinalists.

Overall, in Saturday’s semifinals, there will be 10 senior-versus-senior matchups for the right to walk in the Grand March and wrestle for that coveted IHSA Individual State championship.

Also, inside of those 28 senior semifinalists, seven of those wrestlers are undefeated. At 155 pounds alone, there are two undefeated wrestlers, three if you count one junior, with both seniors wrestling each other to remain perfect and move forward.

Here is a look at the undefeated seniors:

120 • Angelina Cassioppi (Hononegah), 30-0

125 • Sophie Bowers (Vandalia), 40-0

140 • Christina Finley (Hillcrest), 30-0

155 • Kiyah Chavez (Oswego), 40-0

155 • Teagan Aurich (Plainfield South), 38-0

190 • Josephine Larson (Lakes), 27-0

235 • Chloe Hoselton (Prairie Central), 27-0

As for other undefeated wrestlers, here is a look at those semifinalists:

100 • Saya Hongmoungkhoune (Rockford East), 26-0

110 • Angelina Gochis (Kaneland), 34-0

110 • Khloe Perez (Glenbard West), 38-0

115 • Sydney Cannon (Mt. Zion), 12-0

145 • Allison Garbacz (South Elgin), 32-0

155 • Callie Carr (Hinsdale South), 37-0

Outside of the undefeated, there are also 12 wrestlers with only one loss on the season. Needless to say, the field, across the board, is a strong one.

Blood Round

In the Blood Round and still fighting for their team, their individual medals, and their podium lives are 20 additional seniors. At 115 pounds, there are three seniors in the Blood Round; at 155 pounds, every wrestler in the Blood Round is a senior, that means two will not reach their goal of being an All-State wrestler, while two will move on.

Going for Four

Angelina Cassioppi of Hononegah is within reach of her fourth IHSA Individual State championship. If she is able to accomplish this feat, she will be the first girl to be a four-time IHSA title holder. There were two young ladies last year, Sydney Perry of Batavia and Cadence Diduch of Freeport who won four state titles, but their freshman title was through the IWCOA. Cassioppi would be the first “official” IHSA four-timer.

Defending Champions

Even though there are a great number of returning medalists, there is an impressive eight returning champions. As mentioned, Angelina Cassioppi will be going for her fourth title. Joining Cassioppi in a quest for multiple titles will be the following young ladies:

110 • Angelina Gochis (Kaneland) • The sophomore returning state champion is currently undefeated, 38-0. Last season, as a freshman, she was 47-5. With a second title, Gochis will secure her name as one that begins to be dropped when it comes to possible four-time champions in Illinois.

115 • Harlee Hiller (Loyola Academy) • Hiller was a champion as a sophomore at 105 pounds, after placing third as a freshman. Last season, she lost in the finals and now, in her senior year, she is looking to stand atop that podium one more time.

120 • Emma Engles (Bartlett) • A state campion as a sophomore, Engels was sixth a season ago as a junior. During her freshman campaign, she was a Top 8 finisher. Now a senior, and back to her dominant attacks, look for Engles to give all she has for the chance at a second title.

125 • Sophie Bowers (Vandalia) • Back at 125 pounds to defend her title from last season, Bowers has been perfect all season with a 40-0 record. Prior to last season, she had not medaled. Bowers will be looking for her second medal to match the first, a championship gold.

135 • Claudia Heeney (Lockport) • The 44-2 junior who is the returning state champion from a season ago at 130, and is looking for her third finals appearance in as many tries—as a freshman, she placed second to Cadence Diduch of Freeport at 125 pounds. The Lady Porter may be too much for others at her weight, but with another title, three becomes a reality.

170 • Alicia Tucker (Plainfield Central) • In the same weight class as her runner-up finish from a season ago, the 27-1 senior, who was a state champion as a sophomore at 155 pounds, is looking to end her career with a third final’s appearance and a second bracket board to hang on her wall.

170 • August Rottmann (Highland) • The 34-1 senior was a third-place finisher as a freshman, and a 21-1 state champion as a sophomore. Last season, the 28-5 sixth place finish was not was Rottmann was looking for, so here she is looking to collect her second title in three years.

235 • Chloe Hoselton (Prairie Central) • The 25-0 senior is seeking her second title in as many years. One of the best in the country, Hoselton is never out of a match due to her ability to throw and her fearlessness from any tie. To beat her, someone is going to have to outwit and out muscle and out confidence Hoselton.

Chasing Her First Title

Of the returning medalists, there are a few who have been to the March and on the final’s mat, they just have not been able to capture that title. There have also been few who have been waiting to break through, and this may now be their time. Here is a look at a heavy dose of those who are still in the hunt for their first bracket board.

100 • Katelyn Bell (Montini) • The senior was a Top 8 finisher as a freshman and placed sixth as a sophomore and a junior. This year, she is one match away from reaching the finals. A three-time All-State wrestler who has put in the off-season work and is now hoping that all of time and commitment will pay dividends,

105 • Kameyah Young (West Aurora) • Last year the senior placed second, and as a junior, she placed fourth while attending Aurora East. Back in the semifinals, Young is looking to walk back into the March and have her hand raised during the finals.

105 • Nadia Shymkiv (Glenbard East) • The junior placed fourth as a freshman and was a third-place finisher a year ago. A steady climb on the podium and very strong on her feet, can the junior take that next step forward?

110 • Zoe Dempsey (Lincoln-Way Central) • Last season, the junior placed fifth, and here she is with an opportunity to take another great step forward.

115 • Sydney Cannon (Mt. Zion) • The junior is currently 12-0 on her season, and this after placing fourth last year and recording a 24-5 record. As a freshman, Cannon was 45-3 and placed third. She is no stranger to day two, she is just looking for her first trip to the finals.

120 • Ariella Dobin (Glenbrook North) • The 44-1 sophomore was fourth a season ago. And, with one loss on her record, she is not looking for anymore. Having been in the third-place match already, her next step is to walk into the finals.

125 • Brooklyn Sheaffer (Kaneland) • The 43-2 senior missed the podium last season, but sophomore year she placed sixth. With the hunger for a medal, this may be enough to propel her into the finals.

130 • Kinnley Smith (Canton) • A runner-up a season ago at 125 pounds, and a runner-up two seasons ago as a sophomore at 135 pounds, Smith is looking to one up her previous two finishes. A third final’s appearance just may be the key to her first crown.

130 • Aubrie Rohrbacher (Huntley) • Placing third last season, and in the Top 8 two seasons ago as a freshman, can the Huntley junior find her feet in the March and into the center of the final’s circle? She has improved year and after year, and maybe this is the year she progresses to being a finalist.

130 • Grace Laird (Joliet Catholic) • The 22-5 senior has finally wrestled herself into a medal. After being on the outside looking in the past three years, Laird has guaranteed herself a medal, all that is left to know is which one she will earn.

130 • Sophia Ball (Hoffman Estates) • The 41-1 senior is one of the most explosive wrestlers in the arena. A runner-up to Cassioppi last season at 120, fifth as a sophomore at 120, and a Top 8 finisher as a freshman at 115, all that is left is a title to complete her career.

135 • Holly Zugmaier (Edwardsville) • After placing sixth a season ago, the now senior can give herself a major medal push with a trip to the finals.

140 • Taylor Dawson (Collinsville) • With a runner-up finish at 130 pounds a season ago, a two-weight-class jump has not slowed the senior down. With a third-place finish at 130 pounds as a sophomore, and a runner-up finish at 125 as a freshman, Dawson knows the highs and lows of the semifinals. Watch to see if the senior can claim her first title having been close so many times.

145 • Natalie Beaumont (Cumberland) • A runner-up to Cadence Diduch a season ago at 135 pounds, Beaumont has been in this position and faced one of Illinois’ finest—she knows how to find her way into the Grand March and, if she can get there, she is just as likely of a champion as anyone.

145 • Jenna Tuxhorn (Glenwood) • The 33-2 junior is looking to improve upon her fourth-place sophomore campaign. However, she will have company in Beaumont and Zerafa-Lazarevi as each battles to reclaim a March appearance and stand atop the podium.

145 • Madeline Zerafa-Lazarevi (Schaumburg) • The 46-2 senior completes the triplets of runner-up finishers in this 145 pound bracket. One of them will make the finals, as for who finishes where, that is what is left to be decided.

155 • Callie Carr (Hinsdale South) • After a Top 8 finish as a freshman at 155, this is the first medal for the now 37-0 junior. Having already proven that she can win, it will now be time to show if she can win on the state’s most important mat to this point of the tournament.

170 • Autumne Williams (Peoria Notre Dame) • A third place finisher last season as a junior, the now 16-3 senior is looking for a top of the podium photograph come Saturday afternoon.

190 • Josephine Larson (Lakes) • With a perfect 27-0 record in her senior season, Larson will be looking to improve upon her runner-up finish from a season ago at the same weight. As a sophomore, Larson placed fifth, so a fifth to second to champion finish would complete her journey to the top of the podium.

190 • Payton Temple (Clifton) • The 26-1 sophomore is looking to improve off of her8-7 and sixth-place finish from a season ago. With more matches and experience under her belt, the young Temple could have enough in her to knock off a senior and make a name for herself in a what is usually an upperclassman’s weight.

235 • Jasmine Mejia (Rickover Military) • The 37-2 senior placed fifth as a sophomore, but did not medal as a junior. The time away from the podium may be enough motivation to reach her first finals.

235 • Juliana Thrush (Ottawa) • At 35-4, the junior who was sixth as a sophomore and a Top 8 finisher as a freshman has enough mat time and mat savvy to reach the finals. It will come down to how successful she can be against girls with the same mat time and motivation. If she can best a senior, she is one step closer.

Freshmen in the Semifinals

100 • Saya Hongmoungkhoune (Rockford East) • 26-0

100 • Jade Hardee (Andrew) • 35-4

105 • Chloe Skiles (Roxana) • 40-5

110 • Khloe Perez Glenbard West) • 38-0

135 • Bella Castelli (Hononegah) • 25-4

145 • Allison Garbacz (South Elgin) • 32-0

190 • Samantha Diehl (Hampshire) • 29-5

The Final Eight

Below is a look at the remaining eight wrestlers in each weight class. Six will earn All-State honors, and two will leave disappointed. Good luck to all of these young ladies come Saturday morning’s first whistle.

100

Championship Semifinals

Katelyn Bell, Sr. (Montini) • 38-5

Riley Kongkaeow, Jr. (Round Lake) • 44-3

–

Saya Hongmoungkhoune, Fr. (Rockford East) • 26-0

Jade Hardee, Fr. (Andrew) • 35-4

–

Blood Round

Madelyn Murphy, So (Roxana) • 30-15

Lily Enos, Jr. (Batavia) • 43-6

–

Emma Rogers, Fr. (Edwardsville) • 40-5

Daniela Santander, Jr. (Romeoville) • 36-7

–

105

Championship Semifinals

Kameyah Young, Sr. (West Aurora) • 40-3

Chloe Skiles, Fr. (Roxana) • 40-5

–

Zoey Dodgers, So. (Leyden) • 25-1

Nadia Shymkiv, Jr. (Glenbard East) • 34-1

–

Blood Round

Alex Gregorio-Perez, Jr. (DeKalb) • 48-4

Chloe Wong, Sr. (Joliet West) • 11-7

–

Blair Grennan, So. (Newman) • 18-5

Zoee Sadler, Sr. (Anna-Jonesboro) • 44-11

–

110

Championship Semifinals

Angelina Gochis, So. (Kaneland) • 34-0

Khloe Perez, Fr. (Glenbard West) • 38-0

–

Zoe Dempsey, Jr. (Lincoln-Way Central) • 45-3

Annatee Aarseth, So. (Crystal Lake South) • 16-2

–

Blood Round

Rilynn Younker, So. (Litchfield) • 41-11

Veronica Skibicki, So. (Lockport) • 39-16

–

Valeria Pesantes, Jr. (Elk Grove) • 25-5

London Gandy, Jr. (H-Flossmoor) • 42-8

–

115

Championship Semifinals

Harlee Hiller, Sr. (Loyola) • 25-1

Amelia Nidelea-Polanin, So. (Hampshire) • 35-2

–

Sydney Cannon, Jr. (Mt. Zion) • 12-00

Alejandra Flores, Jr. (Bolingbrook) • 32-4

–

Blood Round

Victoria Macias, Sr. (Burlington Central) • 33-7

Sophia Figueroa, Sr. (Andrew) • 37-14

–

Eliana Juarez, Sr. (Galesburg) • 22-6

Kiely Domyancich, Jr. (LaSalle-Peru) • 31-3

–

120

Championship Semifinals

Angelina Cassioppi, Sr. (Hononegah) • 30-0

Sabrina Bono, So. (Leyden) • 29-5

–

Ariella Dobin, So. (Glenbrook North) • 44-1

Emma Engles, Sr. (Bartlett) • 42-3

–

Blood Round

Lydia King, So. (Geneseo) • 48-7

Sadie Sparks, Fr. (Lincoln-Way Central) • 34-9

–

Aaliyah Roldan, Sr. (Oswego) • 38-15

Mary Minogue, So. (Libertyville) • 14-3

–

125

Championship Semifinals

Sophie Bowers, Sr. (Vandalia) • 40-0

Gianna Arzer, Jr. (Grayslake Central) • 44-4

–

Elise Burkut, Jr. (Wheeling) • 37-3

Brooklyn Sheaffer, Sr. (Kaneland) • 43-2

–

Blood Round

Karina Lojowski, Jr. (Stevenson) • 28-7

Alexis Seymour, Sr. (Jacksonville) • 27-5

–

Dezi Azar, So. (Naperville Central) • 38-7

Lilly White, Jr. (Bartlett) • 40-5

–

130

Championship Semifinals

Kinnley Smith, Sr. (Canton) • 42-3

Aubrie Rohrbacher, Jr. (Huntley) • 45-8

–

Grace Laird, Sr. (Joliet Catholic) • 22-35

Sophia Ball, Sr. (Hoffman Estates) • 41-1

–

Blood Round

Catalina Pacheco, Jr. (Seneca) • 42-6

Nyah Lovis, Sr. (Lane) • 44-6

–

Michelle Naftzger, Jr. (Erie) • 31-13

Jasmine Zacaleta, Jr. (Conant) • 38-12

–

135

Championship Semifinals

Claudia Heeney, Jr. (Lockport) • 44-2

Bella Castelli, Fr. (Hononegah) • 25-4

–

Viola Pianetto, Sr. (Prospect) • 38-1

Holly Zugmaier, Sr. (Edwardsville) • 40-5

–

Blood Round

Izzy Locascio, Jr. (Marist) • 17-6

Alyssa Keane, Sr. (Andrew) • 39-4

–

Sammie Gentille, Jr. (Seneca) • 41-9

Avery Crouch, Fr. (Dwight) • 9-2

–

140

Championship Semifinals

Taylor Dawson, Sr. (Collinsville) • 34-3

Christina Finley, Sr. (Hillcrest) • 30-0

–

Jillian Giller, Sr. (New Trier) • 47-2

Maggie Zuber, Sr. (Mother McAuley) • 29-4

–

Blood Round

Lloyd Kowalczyk, Sr. (Fremd) • 26-13

Ema Durst, So. (Sycamore) • 20-5

–

Rickasia Ivy, So. (Urbana) • 30-6

Karen Canchola, Sr. (Morton) • 28-3

–

145

Championship Semifinals

Natalie Beaumont, Jr. (Cumberland) • 28-3

Allison Garbacz, Fr. (South Elgin) • 32-0

–

Jenna Tuxhorn, Jr. (Glenwood) • 33-2

Madeline Zerafa-Lazarevi, Sr. (Schaumburg) • 46-2

–

Blood Round

Dempsey Atkinson, Sr. (Rochelle) • 23-1

Kennedy Marvel, Sr. (Evanston) • 28-6

–

Tashieya Taylor, Sr. (Collinsville) • 34-10

AJ Grant, Sr. (Phoenix Military) • 43-4

–

155

Championship Semifinals

Callie Carr, Jr. (Hinsdale South) • 37-0

Nola Oben, Sr. (Andrew) • 40-4

–

Kiyah Chavez, Sr. (Oswego) • 40-0

Teagan Aurich, Sr. (Plainfield South) • 38-0

–

Blood Round

Nikol Orendarchuk, So. (Wheeling) • 28-6

Akira Schick, Fr. (Rock Falls) • 17-4

–

Grace Stratton, Jr. (Freeburg) • 30-11

Charvelle Mclain, Sr. (Oak Lawn) • 34-9

–

170

Championship Semifinals

Alicia Tucker, Sr. (Plainfield Central) • 27-1

Anneliese Tavira, Sr. (Hampshire) • 36-4

–

Autumne Williams, Sr. (Peoria Notre Dame) • 16-3

August Rottmann, Sr. (Highland) • 34-1

–

Blood Round

Ryann Miller, So. (Burlington Central) • 39-3

Sara Martinez Lopera, So. (Chicago Kelly) • 30-1

–

Dei Barnes, Fr. (Granite City) • 32-6

Lillian Garrett, Sr. (Maine West) • 32-6

–

190

Championship Semifinals

Josephine Larson, Sr. (Lakes) • 27-0

Nadia Razzak, Jr. (Schaumburg) • 46-3

–

Samantha Diehl, Fr. (Hampshire) • 29-5

Payton Temple, So. (Clifton) • 26-1

–

Blood Round

Jasmine Rene, Jr. (Streamwood) • 23-3

Morgan Congo, Sr. (Morris) • 33-7

–

Isabel Peralta, Sr. (Oak Forest) • 39-8

Kylie Eilken, So. (Jefferson) • 22-9

–

235

Championship Semifinals

Chloe Hoselton, Sr. (Prairie Central) • 25-0

Kirsten Kpoto, Sr. (Moline) • 27-1

–

Jasmine Mejia, Sr. (Rickover Military) • 37-2

Juliana Thrush, Jr. (Ottawa) • 35-4

–

Blood Round

Aarianna Bloyd, Jr. (DeKalb) • 35-13

Phoenix Molina, Jr. (Unity) • 30-6

–

Lillian Disanto, Jr. (Urbana) • 36-10

Cadence Duvall, Sr. (Normal West) • 28-7

–

