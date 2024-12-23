Illinois Matmen’s 1A Individual Rankings  (December 23, 2024)

Welcome to another week of Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school wrestling rankings! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are now halfway through the season, the rankings continue to shake up with some exciting performances from across the state. From dominant showings at several holiday individual and dual team tournaments to highly anticipated matchups in dual meets, there has been plenty of action to keep the rankings moving. Here are this week’s rankings.
1A Individual Rankings
|106
|RANK
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|1
|Jacobi Cobbs
|So
|Althoff
|Carterville
|Cumberland-1
|Anderton 12-4 (113)
|2
|Raiden Terry
|So
|Seneca
|Coal City
|Seneca-1; Erie/P-1
|Near 10-0
|SQ-106 (24)
|3
|Steven Uden
|So
|Oakwood/Salt Fork
|Carterville
|Meluch 14-6; Koenig TF
|SQ-106 (24)
|4
|Charlie Flores
|Jr
|Hoopeston Area
|Clinton
|Plano-1; Unity-1
|Paredes 11-4; Stanley TF; Bultmann 5-3
|5
|Lelan Nelson
|Fr
|Richmond-Burton
|Oregon
|Rockford E-2; Richmond-B-1; Glenbrook S-1
|Koenig 11-2
|Pannerale 11-8; West 9-5