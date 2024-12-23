Illinois Matmen’s 2A Team Rankings  (December 23, 2024)

Welcome to another week of Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school wrestling rankings! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are now halfway through the season, the rankings continue to shake up with some exciting performances from across the state. From dominant showings at several holiday individual and dual team tournaments to highly anticipated matchups in dual meets, there has been plenty of action to keep the rankings moving. Here are this week’s rankings.
2A Team Rankings
|This Week
|Last Week
|Team
|Record
|Sectional
|Tourney Finishes
|Notable Dual Wins
|Dual Losses
|1
|1
|Montini
|7-0
|Hinsdale S
|Ironman (OH)-T102; Donnybrook (IA)-23; Niles W-1; Dvorak-3
|Wheaton Academy 51-27; St Rita 48-32; Brother Rice 49-17
|2
|2
|Washington
|6-0
|Washington
|Barrington-2; Ironman (OH)-34; Glenwood-3; Washington-1
|Canton 59-8; Rochelle 47-18; Glenwood 51-19
|3
|3
|IC Catholic
|1-0
|Crystal Lake C
|Antioch-1; Ironman (OH)-22; Washington-3; Dvorak-1
|Hersey 45-18
|4
|4
|Brother Rice
|4-1
|Hinsdale S
|Rummel (LA)-2; Hinsdale C-8
|St Patrick 39-37
|Montini 49-17
|5
|5
|Geneseo
|9-1
|Washington
|Rockford E-1; Downers S (D)-3
|Sycamore 44-29; Oak Forest 59-14; Maine S 45-22; Glenwood 43-23; Grant 38-31
|Coal City 34-25