Illinois Matmen’s 3A Team Rankings  (December 23, 2024)

Welcome to another week of Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school wrestling rankings! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are now halfway through the season, the rankings continue to shake up with some exciting performances from across the state. From dominant showings at several holiday individual and dual team tournaments to highly anticipated matchups in dual meets, there has been plenty of action to keep the rankings moving. Here are this week’s rankings.
3A Team Rankings
|This Week
|Last Week
|Team
|Record
|Sectional
|Tourney Finishes
|Notable Dual Wins
|Dual Losses
|1
|1
|Marist
|5-0
|Hinsdale C
|Marmion-2; Ironman (OH)-18; Joliet Central-4; Niles W-2; Crown Point (IN)-7
|St Rita 55-15; NND 54-22; Marian CC 50-15; JCA 40-16
|2
|2
|Marmion
|1-0
|Hinsdale C
|Marmion-1; Antioch-3; Ironman (OH)-T54; Donnybrook (IA)-13; Crown Point (IN)-10
|Lockport 37-37
|3
|4
|Yorkville
|12-0
|Joliet Central
|Dvorak-4
|LWW 40-26; Glenbard N 47-20; Downers N 45-21; Naperville N 49-23; CLC 64-11; Minooka 57-8; Edwardsville 51-16; Lockport 49-25; Oswego 49-19
|4
|5
|Sandburg
|11-0
|Hinsdale C
|Conant-1; Hinsdale C-1
|LWC 42-24; Lyons 59-15; Fremd 59-16; H-F 59-11; Joliet W 59-13; Stevenson 57-14; Lemont 71-9
|5
|8
|St Charles E
|8-0
|Conant
|Ironman (OH)-24; Dvorak-2
|Warren 50-20; Barrington 52-21; Wheaton N 63-10; Oswego 57-17