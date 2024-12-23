Login
Get premium Illinois wrestling rankings, news, and more!
3AHigh SchoolProRankings

Illinois Matmen’s 3A Team Rankings  (December 23, 2024)

Illinois Matmen
12/23/2024 1:23 PM
0
0
209
0
Shares

Welcome to another week of Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school wrestling rankings! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are now halfway through the season, the rankings continue to shake up with some exciting performances from across the state. From dominant showings at several holiday individual and dual team tournaments to highly anticipated matchups in dual meets, there has been plenty of action to keep the rankings moving. Here are this week’s rankings.

3A Team Rankings    

This WeekLast WeekTeamRecordSectionalTourney FinishesNotable Dual WinsDual Losses
11Marist5-0Hinsdale CMarmion-2; Ironman (OH)-18; Joliet Central-4; Niles W-2; Crown Point (IN)-7St Rita 55-15; NND 54-22; Marian CC 50-15; JCA 40-16
22Marmion1-0Hinsdale CMarmion-1; Antioch-3; Ironman (OH)-T54; Donnybrook (IA)-13; Crown Point (IN)-10Lockport 37-37
34Yorkville12-0Joliet CentralDvorak-4LWW 40-26; Glenbard N 47-20; Downers N 45-21; Naperville N 49-23; CLC 64-11; Minooka 57-8; Edwardsville 51-16; Lockport 49-25; Oswego 49-19
45Sandburg11-0Hinsdale CConant-1; Hinsdale C-1LWC 42-24; Lyons 59-15; Fremd 59-16; H-F 59-11; Joliet W 59-13; Stevenson 57-14; Lemont 71-9
58St Charles E8-0ConantIronman (OH)-24; Dvorak-2Warren 50-20; Barrington 52-21; Wheaton N 63-10; Oswego 57-17
Yes, there's more to read!
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Illinois Matmen PRO
Enjoy a more cost effective Illinois Wrestling plan
$9.99/month or $99.99/year
  • Illinois Matmen content
  • Rankings, articles, analysis
  • Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
  • With a Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
  • Support local. Our Mission, for the past 15+ years, is to provide the most and best Illinois wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Get Access to Pro Content

Stay Connected with Illinois Matmen

Subscribe to Illinois Matmen Pro

Related Posts

© 2024 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website
SUBSCRIBE
Login
© 2024 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website